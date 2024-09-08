The Search for Meaning

In approximately December 2021, I remember approaching the next year with feelings of uncertainty I had never experienced when approaching the hope of a new year. My thoughts and hopes for 2022 were tainted with uncertainty and futility. I had experienced the second round of shortages at the grocery store. Once again, toilet paper, basic food, and staples were in short supply. Even today, as I walked through the grocery store, I noticed that people were wearing masks again. Some people were not, perhaps as a form of resignation, but now the conversation is widespread about new strains of the virus being caught.

Does life seem “Sisyphus to you?” The story is from Greek mythology. Even though it is not based on fact, it can teach us a lesson about humanity and the human spirit.

So, what can we learn from the story? The Greek gods wanted to punish King Ephyra. The worst punishment that the gods could conceive for a mortal was that he would have to push a boulder up a hill for the rest of his life. He lived with the awareness that he would have to do it all again the next day for the rest of his life. His daily existence and effort seemed to have no meaning or reason to continue, yet he had no choice.

This might explain the recent studies that have found 75% of the American workforce is disengaged. Fifteen percent of that total are actively sabotaging their work environment.

Since the events of the pandemic, most of us now are safe, employed, and have shelter. But so many are walking into my office searching for purpose, a reason for their existence. Many discuss with me that they sense something is wrong and mistake it for depression, anxiety, or something else. They seem to not have the words to explain this feeling that seems to be lying below the surface of being truly happy. Others have no clue they might be sensing what is being called “global PTSD” a globally felt feeling of anxiety or for some a feeling of futility, which is being exacerbated by rapid societal changes, technological advancements, and global uncertainties, such as global warming, random acts of violence, new strains of covid that seem to be occurring but not discussed. Mask on one day and mask off the next. Now we face a presidential election that is stressful for both parties, and most of the American people are upset by feelings of powerlessness.

Research on resilience shows that in times of unpredictability, people can create certainty and stability by having purpose and meaning because, underlying the futility, our daily existence is purposeful. A sense of direction can have a profound benefit on our mental health, especially in the face of uncertainty or no direction.

The biggest gift in this entire process is missed by many, and that is knowing that purpose is not something “out there” that’s going to bite you in the butt. Most people still do not realize that if we are intentional and mindful, we might inherit the understanding that purpose is actually a created construct. It involves choice. We get to choose the meaning that we attach to everyday events. This understanding allows us to create meaning around what matters to us, and our values, and with that we can give meaning to the suffering we witness in the world. It does not make the suffering acceptable; it just makes it precious.

This idea is not new. It dates back to the work of Dr. Viktor Frankel a famous neurologist and psychiatrist. In his 1946 book, Man’s Search for Meaning, Frankel concluded that those who survived the holocaust atrocities were able to create meaning out of their suffering. He identified the famous formula: d = s – m, despair is suffering that has no meaning. What does this have to do with us in 2024? We are living in times where we are aware of human suffering daily. Media has made people more aware of human suffering, global warming, ongoing war, and political life both local and international. Much of this was surfacing before the pandemic, but the events before and since have led to a second pandemic – the mental health crisis. Is it real? Clinicians witness rates of anxiety and depression that are unprecedented.

The good news is that we know what we need to do, and we have the brain to do it. Create meaning and purpose for your life. Live intentionally. Surround yourself with your community and find faith, knowing that life is happening for you and not to you.