Where Medicine Meets Lifestyle:

A More Holistic Approach to Fertility Care

By Aimee Browne, MD, Reproductive Endocrinologist & Infertility Specialist at Aspire Fertility San Antonio

Dr. Aimee Browne is triple board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI), and Lifestyle Medicine. A highly respected fertility specialist, she also brings a rare and deeply personal perspective to her work.

“I used in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive two of my three sons, so I understand both the science of fertility treatment and the lived experience of being a patient,” says Dr. Browne. “I know how overwhelming and out of control this journey can feel, even when you’re doing everything ‘right.’”

As both physician and patient, Dr. Browne came to recognize that fertility treatments and the everyday rhythms that shape hormonal and overall health are deeply intertwined, and that fertility care must account for both.

As a reproductive endocrinologist at Aspire Fertility San Antonio, Dr. Browne developed the Fertility Lifestyle approach – an integrated model that combines medical fertility treatments with evidence-informed lifestyle strategies. The goal is to support reproductive success, and help patients feel stronger, more supported, and better prepared throughout their fertility journey.

Here, Dr. Browne shares three foundational pillars that support both overall health and fertility health.

Make Sleep Hygiene a Priority

While many people recognize sleep as a cornerstone of wellness, its role in fertility is often overlooked.

“Sleep is a powerful regulator of hormones, metabolism, and stress response, all of which are deeply connected to reproductive health,” explains Dr. Browne. “For women trying to conceive, poor sleep quality has been linked to hormonal disruption and increased stress on the reproductive system.”

Sleep health matters for both men and women. While sleep alone does not determine fertility, it can significantly influence how well the body responds to treatment.

Dr. Browne encourages patients to focus on simple, sustainable habits like establishing a calming nighttime routine, turning off screens before bed, keeping the bedroom cool and dark, waking up at the same time each day, and getting natural light in the morning. Over time, these steps help regulate the body’s internal clock and support hormonal balance.

Integrate a Variety of Foods Into Your Diet

Fiber, protein, and yes, carbohydrates, are all essential components of a fertility-supportive diet.

“Fiber supports the microbiome, insulin sensitivity and plays a key role in balancing gut hormones and reducing inflammation – all of which improve fertility health,” says Dr. Browne. She recommends aiming for about 25 grams of fiber per day.

Carbohydrates, long misunderstood, also deserve reframing. “Carbs are essential to overall health, including fertility health, but we shouldn’t lump all carbs into one category,” she notes. “Some carbohydrates are packed with important nutrients like fiber and even protein, and those can actively support fertility.”

The Mediterranean diet is a prime example of this balanced approach, emphasizing whole foods rich in fiber, protein, and healthy carbohydrates.

Reduce Everyday Toxins That Can Disrupt Fertility

Hormones are highly responsive to the environment. The products we use, the foods we eat, and even the packaging those foods come in can either support or stress hormonal balance.

“Your hormones work like a delicate orchestra, and endocrine-disrupting chemicals can throw them off rhythm,” says Dr. Browne. “These toxins can mimic or block natural hormones, making it harder for the body to function optimally.”

Fortunately, small changes can make a meaningful difference. Dr. Browne recommends swapping plastic for glass or stainless steel, choosing fragrance-free products when possible, and focusing on whole, minimally processed foods.

Above all, Dr. Browne emphasizes that lifestyle care is meant to complement and not replace medical treatment. And by integrating the two, patients can receive a more well-rounded and holistic approach to care.

“Lifestyle support should never be used as a barrier to care,” she says. “It’s meant to work alongside fertility treatment, not instead of it.”

To learn more about Aspire Fertility San Antonio, please visit aspirefertility.com/san-antonio-texas.