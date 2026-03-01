The Caregiver’s Reminder:

Don’t Forget Yourself

This Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

By: Zarema Singson MD, Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio

In South Texas, where family ties run deep, and women often serve as the heartbeat of the household, it is easy to put your own health at the bottom of the list.

You schedule the appointments. You remind everyone about their checkups. You notice when something feels “off.” You are often the one making sure everyone else is okay.

But when was the last time you asked that same question of yourself? Many women tell themselves they are too busy. That they feel fine. That they will schedule it next quarter. Next year. After the kids are settled. After work slows down.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month — and it offers an important reminder that protecting your health is not optional. It is foundational.

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. This year alone, more than 150,000 Americans will be diagnosed. Nearly 20,000 of those cases will occur in people under age 50. Rates in younger adults are rising steadily, and by 2030, it is projected to become the leading cause of cancer death among adults ages 20–49.

The encouraging news? Screening saves lives.

When colorectal cancer is detected early, the five-year survival rate exceeds 90 percent. In advanced stages, that number drops dramatically. Even more powerful: screening doesn’t just detect cancer — it can prevent it. Colonoscopy allows us to remove precancerous polyps before they ever become cancer. Regular screening reduces deaths from colorectal cancer by 30–50 percent.

Current guidelines recommend that most adults begin screening at age 45 and continue through age 75. And there is more than one option. Talk to your doctor about the best test for you.

If you are 45 or older and have not yet been screened, consider this your reminder to call your physician and start the conversation.

Family history matters. If you have a parent, sibling, or child diagnosed with colorectal cancer, you may need to begin screening earlier — typically at age 40, or 10 years before your relative’s diagnosis.

Equally important is knowing the warning signs: rectal bleeding, unexplained anemia, abdominal pain, persistent changes in bowel habits, or unintentional weight loss. These symptoms deserve medical attention at any age.

Lifestyle choices also influence risk. Smoking, heavy alcohol use, obesity, physical inactivity, and diets high in processed or red meats increase risk. Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and prioritizing fiber-rich foods can help lower it.

We, as gastroenterologists, see firsthand how different outcomes can be when cancer is found early versus late. Screening rates have improved nationally, yet gaps remain — particularly among uninsured individuals and certain communities. Thousands of lives could be saved each year with universal screening.

As women — leaders in our families, workplaces, and communities — we often carry responsibility for others’ well-being. But prevention begins with us.

This month, consider placing your own health on your to-do list.

Schedule the screening. Have the conversation. Encourage the people you love to do the same.

Caring for others is part of your legacy. Caring for yourself is too.

Providing Comprehensive Care for Patients in South Texas. Book online or call to make an appointment today. www.gastroconsa.com / 210.614.1234