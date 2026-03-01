The Blood Clot Risk Women Are Still Missing

What Women Need to Know About Deep Vein

Thrombosis and Prevention

By John Hogg, MD, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS Founder, Medical Vein Clinic

March is Deep Vein Thrombosis Awareness Month. Talking to our female patients, I’m reminded that much is still unknown about blood clots. Deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, is a type of blood clot that most often forms in the legs. It’s the most common and most dangerous type of blood clot we see in my practice.

Especially women in midlife: professionals, caregivers, leaders. Women managing careers, families, aging parents, travel schedules, and constant demands. Many of them are surprised to learn that hormone changes and hormone therapy can quietly increase their risk for blood clots.

Not dramatically. Not overnight. But enough that it deserves attention.

What I See in the Clinic

A visit often starts the same way.

A woman comes in for leg discomfort. Swelling by the end of the day. A dull ache she’s been ignoring. She tells me she assumed it was stress, age, or long hours on her feet.

Sometimes she mentions she recently started hormone replacement therapy. Sometimes she doesn’t think to mention it at all.

That’s usually when the conversation shifts.

How Estrogen Changes the Picture

Estrogen affects how blood clots. Whether it comes from birth control, pregnancy, or hormone therapy, it increases clotting proteins in the bloodstream and reduces the body’s natural ability to prevent clots.

For women taking oral estrogen and progestin, the risk of DVT increases about two to three times, particularly during the first year. That risk rises further with age, smoking, excess weight, or a personal or family history of blood clots. Women are often not aware of this risk.

Not All Hormone Therapy Is the Same

One of the most important points I share with patients is this: how estrogen enters your body matters.

Oral estrogen pills carry a higher blood clot risk than transdermal options like patches, gels, or creams. When estrogen passes through the liver first, it appears to increase clotting factors more than estrogen absorbed through the skin.

Pellet hormone therapy is another option for women who want the benefits of hormone replacement without taking unnecessary risks. The pellets are small and placed just under the skin, where they release hormones slowly and steadily over time. Because they go straight into the bloodstream, they bypass the liver altogether, similar to creams and gels.

That steady release helps avoid the ups and downs some women experience with pills, and dosing can be tailored to what each woman actually needs. Many women also like the simplicity. Once the pellet is placed, there’s very little to manage day to day, and symptom relief can last for three months or so. The downside of pellets is that they may be difficult to remove and regulate the hormone level.

This does not mean hormone therapy is unsafe or that one should avoid it.

However, the conversation with your medical practitioners should be individualized. The hormone delivery method can make a meaningful difference.

Risk Factors That Add Up Quietly

By the time women reach their late 30s, 40s, and beyond, risk factors often stack up without much notice.

Long hours sitting in meetings. Standing for events. Frequent travel. Dehydration. Chronic stress. Weight changes. Poor sleep.

Add hormones to that mix, and blood clot risk can increase without dramatic warning signs.

If you’ve ever had a blood clot or if close family members have, that information matters. Certain inherited clotting conditions significantly change how medical professionals approach hormone therapy.

The Symptoms Women Tend to Dismiss

Women more often develop DVT in the lower leg rather than the thigh or pelvis. These clots can be subtle, where one leg is more affected.

Heaviness. Mild swelling. An ache that comes and goes.

Nothing that feels urgent.

So women wait. They push through. And sometimes that clot travels to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism. That can become life-threatening very quickly.

Even elite athletes are not immune. Serena Williams has spoken openly about her experience with blood clots, including a serious pulmonary embolism. Awareness matters because early recognition saves lives.

What I Tell My Patients

If you’re considering hormone therapy, talk openly with your doctor about your full medical history. Ask specifically about blood clots and DVT risk. If you have risk factors, discuss whether transdermal or other estrogen might be a safer option than oral pills.

If you’re planning surgery, tell your surgeon about any hormone therapy you take. In some cases, pausing estrogen before major procedures can reduce the risk of clots.

Move regularly. If you sit most of the day, stand and walk at least once an hour. Simple calf movements (pumping your calves up and down when seated) help circulation more than most people realize.

Stay hydrated. Dehydration thickens blood, and that matters.

And do not ignore one-sided leg swelling, pain, warmth, or redness, especially if it’s new or persistent.

Advanced, Specialized Screening Can Save Lives

Not all ultrasounds are equal. And not every facility is equipped to detect early or subtle clots.

At Medical Vein Clinic, we use advanced vascular ultrasound performed by physicians who focus exclusively on venous, arterial, and lymphatic disease. That specialization allows us to catch problems earlier, when treatment is most effective.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of Americans are diagnosed with DVT or pulmonary embolism, which can result in death. Many cases could be prevented with earlier awareness and intervention.

The Message I Want Women to Hear

When caught early, DVT is highly treatable. And in many cases, preventable.

Awareness changes outcomes. Knowing what to watch for. Asking better questions. Taking leg symptoms seriously instead of brushing them off.

Leg discomfort is not a normal cost of success or aging. It’s information.

March is Deep Vein Thrombosis Awareness Month. Let it be a reminder to review your risk factors, ask informed questions about any hormones you take, and pay attention to what your legs are telling you.

Healthy legs support everything else you do. And they deserve your attention.

Healthy Legs Take You Further™

Dr. John Hogg, MD, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS, is a board-certified radiologist specializing in Vascular & Interventional Radiology and the CEO/Founder of Medical Vein Clinic. With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Hogg has established San Antonio’s leading vascular treatment clinic, helping thousands of patients since opening in 2017. To learn more, visit https://www.medicalveinclinic.com.