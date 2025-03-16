Shape Your Destiny

Turning Today’s Decisions into Tomorrow’s Success

By Melinda Adams, Financial Advisor, CEPA

Have you ever paused to imagine your life 10, 20, or even 30 years from now? What kind of life will you be living? The choices you make today are shaping your future self—so why not start aligning those choices with the person you want to become?

Emma and her husband, Bill, faced this very question. In their late 40s, with children in college, they had built a successful life. Yet, they felt stuck—living reactively instead of intentionally. They craved more than financial security; they wanted financial freedom. I introduced them to holistic financial planning and the book Be Your Future Self Now by Dr. Benjamin Hardy. That’s when everything changed.

Who Is Your Future Self?

Dr. Hardy’s concept is simple yet life-changing: envision your future self and let that vision guide your decisions. Imagine your ideal life 15 years from now. Where do you live? What are you doing? Who are you spending your time with?

For Emma and Bill, the picture became clear. They saw themselves living in a vacation home, surrounded by family, with the freedom to travel without hesitation. Once they embraced this vision, they realized it wasn’t just a dream—it was a roadmap.

Now, think about your future self. What would they tell you to start—or stop—doing today? Are your current financial decisions moving you closer to the life you envision, or further away?

Are You Aligning Your Choices with Your Vision?

With their vision in place, Emma and Bill shifted their mindset. Every financial decision was filtered through one question: Will this bring us closer to the life we want? For their situation and goals, they chose to maximize their tax savings, diversify their investments, and helped secure their future with life insurance and retirement strategies.

What about you? Are you making decisions today that your future self will thank you for?

Can You Balance Today’s Joy with Tomorrow’s Dreams?

Emma and Bill didn’t want to put their life on hold for the future. They wanted to enjoy the present without compromising tomorrow. Together, we worked on balancing these priorities. I worked with them to create an investment strategy based on their unique situation while they also chose to cut back on impulsive spending.

This required intentionality—and sometimes sacrifices—but it also meant they could enjoy today while staying on track for their future.

What about your life? Are you finding the balance between living well now and building for the future you desire?

Are You Ready to Step into the Life You’ve Always Dreamed Of?

As Emma and Bill took deliberate steps, their financial landscape transformed. Their savings grew and their future came into focus. They were no longer just dreaming of financial freedom—they were living it.

Now, it’s your turn. Close your eyes and picture your life in 15 years. What does it look like? More importantly, what actions can you take today to make that vision your reality?

The life you’ve always dreamed may be within your reach, but to work toward it, action is required. Are you ready to take that first step?

Your Future Self Is Waiting—Will You Answer the Call?

Your future self is out there, urging you to act. Will you take the steps to help you live the life you deserve? By making intentional decisions, aligning your financial strategies with your goals, and balancing present enjoyment with future security, you can work toward shaping a destiny filled with purpose and abundance.

What will you choose today to help you wake up tomorrow as the person you’ve always wanted to be?

A passionate financial advisor, Melinda Adams empowers individuals, families and business owners to align their finances with their dreams. With extensive experience in business consulting, financial planning, investment management, insurance, and goal setting, she’s dedicated to helping others create a life of purpose and joy.

Email Melinda at melindaadams@financialguide.com or contact her at (210) 796-9549.

Melinda Adams, CEPA®, is a registered representative offering securities, investment advisory and financial planning services through MML Investors Services, LLC, member SIPC (www.SIPC.org). Supervisory office: 10101 Reunion Place Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 (210) 342-4141. M&T Financial Partners is not a subsidiary or affiliate of MML Investors Services, LLC, or its affiliated companies. CRN202801-7957502