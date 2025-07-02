Dossier – Bank of Texas

Relationships Matter

Although Bank of Texas is new to San Antonio, it has a long history. Its roots date back to 1910 when the original Bank of Oklahoma was founded on Tulsa’s oil fields. Today, the bank operates in eight states and does business as Bank of Texas in Texas.

According to Leah Schoenfeld, SVP of Private Wealth Banking, personal relationships and community roots guide this approach. “We are a relationship-based bank, and many of our bankers are from San Antonio originally or moved here for school,” she says. “The passion for our great city runs deep.” Schoenfeld believes this familiarity allows the bank to combine the capabilities of a large institution with a personalized, boutique feel.

Corporate banker Addyson Brooks, VP, Corporate Relationship Manager, sees a perfect fit between the bank’s growth and the city’s momentum. “We came to San Antonio in 2023, and it was the perfect time for a bank that’s not too big and not too small,” says Brooks. “Because of our financial strength, we compete with big banks, but we have the agility of a regional bank to craft specific solutions.”

“When we’re talking about what makes our bank different, it all comes back to the people,” Brooks says. “Everyone here cares so much about the city and our customers. We value relationships over just returns and are passionate about making San Antonio a better place.”

“When I drive through San Antonio, I see projects and businesses we helped finance,” she continues. “You realize you have your fingerprints all over the city.”

Bank of Texas strives to be a committed partner in San Antonio’s continued success. The bank’s leadership believes this combination of local knowledge, relationship-driven service, and comprehensive capabilities will shape a prosperous future for the institution and the community it serves.

