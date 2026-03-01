HESS STREET FOODS

Maria Flores Carries on Her Grandmother’s Savory Recipe for Chorizo Seasoning

Maria Flores has fond memories as a 12-year-old child, sitting in her beloved Abuela Licha’s small kitchen in Mexico, watching her work her culinary magic with the chorizo she used to make, while the sweet aroma of spices wafted throughout the house.

“My grandmother would wear her apron and arrange the peppers and garlic and spices on the table and grind them,” Flores recalled. “While she was working, she would tell stories of resilience. She wanted us to be proud of our identity. She would always remind us that everything is possible if you commit to it.”

Now decades later, Flores is honoring her grandmother and their Mexican heritage by carrying on the tradition of making the family’s secret recipe for chorizo seasoning paste. In 2023, she launched Hess Street Foods, maker of a variety of chorizo and seasoning products.

Luckily for Flores, her grandmother wrote the recipe down and gave it to her. Flores admits, however, that it took some trial-and-error before she was able to perfect the recipe, just like her abuela’s.

“I had the recipe in a little tin can,” the Hess Street Foods founder and chorizo-preneur said. “It took about eight to 10 attempts at getting it right. There were times when I needed help, but I couldn’t call and ask her about an exact measurement or a specific spice because she didn’t write everything down. But one day, we got the exact same flavor. I got very nostalgic and emotional. I was suddenly back in my grandmother’s kitchen. The smell was the exact same aroma, and I want to bring that same sentiment to everyone who buys our products.”

Hess Street Foods chorizo seasoning paste and Mexican chorizo seasoning is quickly gaining brand recognition and becoming a household favorite after the culinary company won first place in H-E-B’s annual Quest for Texas Best competition in 2024, along with a check for $20,000.

“I’m still pinching myself,” Flores said, adding that she was encouraged to enter H-E-B’s competition through her participation with Launch SA’s Break Fast and Launch initiative that helps food entrepreneurs turn their ideas into thriving businesses. “We used the $20,000 to help with procuring our first purchase order for H-E-B.”

Today, Hess Street Foods chorizo seasoning paste and Mexican chorizo seasoning is available at all H-E-B stores where there are Cooking Connection Stations, all Central Market stores throughout Texas, and at Pullman Market at the Pearl. The products are also sold at the New Braunfels Farmers Market and can be ordered on the company’s website.

Being a first-time business owner can be quite daunting, Flores admits, but she remembers the words of resilience that Abuela Licha once spoke.

“It’s my fourth child,” said Flores, a mother to Ana, 20, Felicia, 17, and Luis, 15. “I’m responsible for the business being successful. It needs love and attention every day. But we have a clear path of where we’re going. Things change all the time, so it’s important to have a vision of what the future looks like.”

Hess Street Foods, Flores said, is planning a rebranding of its products in May, although nothing drastic. Jars will be in a smaller size as well as a different label. “The changes are subtle, but it will be clearer for people to know how to use the product. We’ll also be changing the name from chorizo paste to chorizo seasoning,” she said.

The company’s name refers to Hess Street in San Antonio near San Pedro Springs Park, where her grandparents lived for six years before moving back to Mexico. Flores explained that they moved here from Mexico in search of better economic opportunities.

Flores was elated when a customer in Leander, Texas, recently emailed her about her satisfaction with her purchase of several products. The woman wrote, “I’m writing to say that your chorizo paste is so delicious, and I’ve purchased 10 jars of it from H-E-B and ordered some from your online store for my brother in Arizona. I gave it as Christmas gifts. I have it on hand in my refrigerator. It’s the best thing I’ve ever come across.”

It’s customer feedback like this that reassures Flores that she is offering consumers a product they enjoy, and that she is on the right track for following her heart by launching Hess Street Foods. She should also be happy knowing that Abuela Licha would certainly be proud of her for sharing her chorizo recipe with consumers across Texas.

For more information, visit hessstreetfoods.com.

“Bank of America has played a key role in helping Hess Street Foods meet delivery deadlines by connecting us with the financial resources needed to build inventory and purchase essential ingredients, jars, and lids to fulfill growing demand from retailers like H-E-B. Beyond financing, Bank of America has also introduced us to nonprofit partners such as LiftFund and other agencies that have been instrumental in supporting our growth. Bank of America has believed in our vision and commitment since day one.” — Maria Flores

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