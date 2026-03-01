Perspectives on Success at Keller Williams Heritage

San Antonio Woman Asked Three Top Agents at Keller Williams Heritage

About Finding Success as a Woman In Residential Real Estate

By Rudy Arispe | Photography by David Teran

Ana Warmke, Founder of Warmke Real Estate Group, Keller Williams Heritage

Ana Warmke is the founder and team leader of Warmke Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Heritage in San Antonio. She leads a residential real estate team focused exclusively on helping families buy and sell homes, building her business on strong systems, consistent follow-up, and long-term relationships.

Warmke approaches real estate as a true business owner. She is highly data-driven, intentional about profitability, and focused on building a sustainable, scalable operation. Her leadership style is structured, accountable, and growth-oriented — both for herself and for the agents she mentors. She believes real estate should be treated like a serious business, not a hobby, and she holds herself and her team to high professional standards.

She participates in the Impact Coaching program, where she continues to refine her leadership, systems, and performance strategy. Warmke believes strong leaders never stop learning, and she invests consistently in coaching, education, and personal development.

Mentorship is one of her core passions. She enjoys helping agents move from reactive, transactional thinking to operating with clarity, discipline, and long-term vision. For Ana, mentorship is about raising standards and building confidence through structure and accountability.

Beyond her team, Warmke is deeply involved in industry leadership and advocacy. She serves on the Board of Directors for the San Antonio Board of REALTORS® (SABOR) and is Vice President of NAHREP San Antonio. In both roles, she contributes to conversations around property rights, housing accessibility, leadership development, and professionalism within the industry.

What led you to choose real estate as a career? I had never really thought about real estate as a career. When I went to college, I was a psychology major. During that time, my parents moved away to Mexico. I was on my own. I was broke. I realized I would not be able to keep going to school to become a psychologist because I really needed money. I ended up changing my major to business with a focus in marketing so I could finish faster. I was a sales manager for a little bit after college, and then I took a break and stayed home with my kids. I had no idea that the time I stayed home with my kids set me up for success with real estate. I was involved in everything. Church groups, kids’ sports, PTA, I was really connected with the people in my area. I had strong relationships going into my real estate career. I still get to use psychology all the time. It helps me be a better real estate agent by understanding my clients better and taking the time to understand their feelings throughout the process.

What do you enjoy about mentoring agents? I enjoy mentoring other agents because I like helping them grow and learn from some of my own mistakes. It’s also wonderful to be collaborative in our industry. It can be a stressful job, but working with others and helping each other can make a big difference.

Christine Denny, Realtor, Keller Williams Heritage

Christine Denney is a San Antonio REALTOR® with more than a decade of experience guiding clients through residential real estate decisions during a period of significant industry change. Known for her clear communication and relationship-driven approach, she is deeply committed to client advocacy.

Denney began her real estate career at her husband’s brokerage before stepping away to raise her family. After relocating from Minneapolis to San Antonio in 2000, she returned to the industry in 2012 with a renewed focus on service. She recently concluded a three-year term on her local Board of Directors and continues to serve on the Texas REALTORS® Board, contributing to conversations that shape transparency, professionalism, and consumer trust.

Denney believes strong representation matters more than ever in a shifting market. She is dedicated to helping clients move forward with clarity, confidence, and care.

Talk about your experience guiding clients through real estate decisions during significant industry changes. The industry changes all the time. I came on board in 2012, and I can’t even tell you how many form changes there have been between then and now. For me, it’s about making sure people have all the info they need, so they can make the best decisions for their family. For every client I have, I try to make them my extended family. Whether it’s a first-time home buyer or someone buying a luxury home in the millions, their needs are paramount. I can offer them advice and suggestions, but ultimately, it’s they who guide the ship.

What is your renewed focus on service? I have been part of the San Antonio Board of Realtors for many years. My whole idea of service not only comes to serving my clients and making sure I have the best information I can, but it also continues with my associates. So if I have new knowledge, such as changes in the industry, I will pass it on. Service is an attitude in how I can touch someone’s life and make it better.

How has serving for three years on the San Antonio Board of Realtors helped you as a realtor? When you’re in charge of helping steer a ship for 15,000 people, it makes you acutely aware of decisions being made at the table. Because I’m in the trenches and selling homes, I understand every day what it’s like to go out there and do business and to do business in a changing environment. Being on the board gives me early knowledge to a point; even though I’m no longer on the board, I plan to sit in on meetings because real estate is fluid, and there’s no one person who knows everything, and you can’t practice real estate in a vacuum.

Terry Zepeda: Lead Agent, The Zepeda Team, Keller Williams Heritage

Terry Zepeda is a proud San Antonio native and a respected real estate leader, speaker, trainer, and coach. She serves as the Lead Agent of The Zepeda Team under Keller Williams Heritage, partnering alongside her husband in both life and business. Together, they combine their strengths to better serve buyers and sellers across San Antonio and the surrounding communities they proudly call home. With over 18 years in the real estate industry, Zepeda has built a reputation for excellence, consistency, and heart-led leadership. Her experience ranges from first-time homebuyers to luxury and retirement transitions — and everything in between. As a New Home Expert with over a decade of builder experience, paired with her husband’s 15+ years in the construction industry, they offer clients a powerful depth of knowledge that goes far beyond the average transaction. Zepeda holds multiple real estate designations and is a Certified Speaker, Trainer, and Coach with The Winning Minds Group. She lives by the mindset of “always striving for more” and believes one of her greatest gifts is not worrying about the “what if,” but instead stepping forward in faith and action.

Why did you choose a career in real estate? I chose a career in real estate because I truly believe homeownership changes lives. From the beginning, I knew I didn’t just want a job — I wanted a career where I could genuinely serve families in a meaningful way. There is nothing more rewarding than watching someone go from renting to owning or helping a family build generational wealth through property.

I truly help people figure out ways to make their dream of homeownership a reality. Whether that means walking them through credit improvement, connecting them with the right lenders, exploring creative financing options, or strategizing the right time to buy — I don’t just sell homes, I help create a plan.

Real estate allows me to combine strategy, negotiation, marketing, and relationships all in one. I love that no two days are ever the same. I also love that I get to work alongside my husband, blending my experience in sales with his construction background, so our clients have a true advantage.

For me, this isn’t about transactions. It’s about faith, family, legacy, and guiding people confidently into their next chapter. That’s why I chose real estate — and why I’m still passionate about it today.

What do you enjoy about your career? What I enjoy most about what I do is the impact. Every transaction represents a family, a new beginning, a milestone — and being trusted to guide people through that is something I don’t take lightly.

I also love the flexibility of my schedule. Real estate allows me to be present for my family while still building something meaningful and impactful. That balance is priceless to me. At the same time, there’s truly unlimited growth. The harder and smarter you work, the more opportunities you can create. There isn’t a ceiling placed on your success — and I love that.

Another thing I enjoy is continuous learning. The market shifts, contracts evolve, strategies change — you’re constantly sharpening your skills. And the beauty of real estate is that there are so many different avenues to explore. Residential, commercial, investments, new construction, land development, mentoring other agents, building a team — I am never bored.

It challenges me, stretches me, and rewards creativity and discipline at the same time. That’s what keeps it exciting year after year.

What sets you apart from other real estate agents? What truly sets us apart is that clients don’t just get one agent — they get two. My husband and I work together, so it’s a true two-for-one experience. I bring years of full-time real estate sales experience, and he brings a strong construction background. That combination gives our clients a huge advantage — whether it’s negotiating, evaluating the quality of a build, understanding renovations, or spotting potential issues before they become problems.

Another difference is tenure and commitment. We are full-time, career real estate professionals — not part-time agents juggling this as a side job. This is what we do every single day. We stay immersed in the market, contracts, trends, and negotiations. Experience matters, and so does consistency.

Most importantly, we make it about the client — not what is easiest or most beneficial for us. Every strategy, every recommendation, every negotiation is centered around what aligns best with their goals. That’s why the entire experience feels different. It’s personal. It’s intentional. It’s tailored.

Because when you put the client first — truly first — the results speak for themselves.