Beyond the Boots – Major General Angie Salinas

Major General Angie Salinas

United States Marine Corps (Retired)

CEO Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas

How has your military career prepared you for your current job?

I moved to San Antonio after serving in the Marine Corps for 39 years, fully intending to do nothing but play bad golf, cut the grass, and get rid of every brown moving box I owned. Retiring as Major General, the only Latina to become a general in the Marine Corps and the senior woman in the Marine Corps at the time of my retirement, I was ready to do nothing. The idea of working full-time eventually crossed my mind with the multiple job offers that came in from corporate businesses locally and nationally. However, those who have worn the cloth of the nation understand, when I say, we have served a greater purpose, and the calls I received did not resonate with me until the headhunter representing the local Girl Scout Council made contact. It was the first time I got excited, feeling that this was something that mattered. The opportunity to be part of the next generation of female leaders in our community. To be part of the premier girls’ organization known for leadership. I came from a military branch known for “honor, courage, and commitment,” and now I was joining one whose mission was “building Girls of Courage, Confidence and Character who make the world a better place.” I came in saying, “It’s Girl Scouts, how hard can it be?” Non-profit is not for the weak at heart. Military experience teaches resilience, crisis action planning, adjusting fires, taking care of the team, preparing for the worst, communication, “what if” and everything in between. Our Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas staff and volunteers are as resolute and mission-focused as any community I have encountered.

What advice do you have for other women who are transitioning out of the military into the civilian workforce?

Step out of your comfort zone. I see many who want to stick with what they know. Do what you always wanted to do but are afraid. Go back to school, go to a trade school, join that band. Network. Find groups and make yourself known through your military contacts. Take time to figure it out. Don’t feel you need to rush right out and find “the job.”

Who or what has helped you the most in your career?

My work ethic helped, as did my performance. As the only woman or one of only a few in many assignments, I stuck out. I had to learn how to be good at my job. And my peers. I had some really good friends, mostly men, who were strong advocates who would guide me, and more importantly, I learned to be friends with their wives.

Any additional thoughts or questions you’d like to add?

I returned to my home state to be around family. San Antonio was central, although we didn’t know anyone. It’s been home since day one. I’ve volunteered at the Food Bank, the USO, served on boards, am a Spurs ticket holder, and yes, manage to play a few rounds of golf.

I am a Marine and always will be a Marine. I earned the title. I joined an organization that did not want me at a time when the Marine Corps was roughly 174,000, and less than 2000 were women. However, the recruiter told me that once I earned the title Marine, I would forever be a Marine. I joined an organization rich in history, honor, and traditions; a combat organization known for heroes, flag raising, and ferocious battles. We are tough, proud, and few. I am a United States Marine.

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