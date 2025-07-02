Dossier – American Bank

Kyle Zenner, Managing Director, Wealth Advisor

Susan Wiesner, Managing Director, Fiduciary Services

Candace Tottenham, Senior Fiduciary & Compliance Officer

Brad Honer, Director, Investment Services and Products

What do you love most about working in financial services?

Working in financial services is an exciting blend of problem-solving and impact—every day brings new challenges that require strategic thinking, precision, and adaptability. We find deep fulfillment in helping individuals and organizations navigate complex financial landscapes, whether it’s planning for long-term goals, managing risk, or unlocking growth opportunities. There’s a unique satisfaction in knowing that the work we do directly contributes to clients’ financial confidence and success.

What sets you apart from other professionals in your industry?

At American Bank, our unwavering commitment to truly personalized service and long-term client relationships sets us apart. We lead with advice, shaped by comprehensive financial planning that helps us thoroughly understand each client’s unique goals, values, and life circumstances. Our approach combines technical expertise with authentic connection, ensuring that every strategy we build is both financially sound and personally meaningful. We pride ourselves on proactive communication, transparency, and a holistic view of wealth—encompassing not just investments, but legacy planning, tax strategy, and life transitions. This level of dedication and customization fosters trust and sets a higher standard for what clients should expect from their financial advisors.

American Bank

200 Concord Plaza Drive, Suite 120, San Antonio, TX 78216

(210) 930-9700 | americanbank.com

INVESTMENT AND WEALTH SERVICES: Not a deposit | Not FDIC insured | No Bank guarantee | May lose value