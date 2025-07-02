Dossier – Sendero Wealth Management

Elizabeth Flavin Crawford, Partner | Chief Executive Officer

Breaking Barriers: How Sendero Wealth Management is Redefining Financial Advisory for Professional Women

In a traditionally male-dominated industry, Sendero Wealth Management in San Antonio, Texas, is setting a new

standard by focusing on the unique financial needs of professional women. Led by CEO and Partner Elizabeth Flavin

Crawford—recognized by Forbes as a top advisor—Sendero has become a destination for accomplished women

seeking more than investment advice: they want partnership and understanding.

Crawford, with over 30 years of experience, founded the firm’s “Women & Wealth” program in 2018, now evolved

into “The Women’s Initiative.” This platform empowers women to gain financial confidence through education,

resources, and community. It addresses key challenges women face, such as wage gaps, caregiving career breaks,

and differing risk profiles.

Sendero’s leadership reflects its mission—four of its eleven partners are women. Crawford also co-founded a national

peer group for female CEOs in wealth management, fostering collaboration and shared growth. Crawford also hosts

the podcast “This is Wealth – Living Life Richly,” exploring wealth in terms of health, relationships, and fulfillment.

What truly sets Sendero apart is its integrated approach to wealth. The firm supports clients navigating complex

financial lives—entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals balancing careers, families, philanthropy, and legacy

planning. Services include investments – public and private, business consulting, succession planning, family office

solutions, and foundation grant management. Sendero’s low client-to-advisor ratio ensures personalized,

relationship-driven service. This aligns with research showing women prefer collaborative financial partnerships.

Sendero Wealth Management exemplifies how financial firms can thrive by creating inclusive, respectful

environments. For professional women seeking advisors who understand their goals and values, Sendero offers a

model of empowerment and trust.

Sendero Wealth Management

250 W. Nottingham Dr., Suite 300, San Antonio, Texas 78209

(210) 805-0171 | sendero.com