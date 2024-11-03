Profile – CosmeticGyn

As a Board-Certified OB/GYN who focuses on Advanced Cosmetic-Plastic Gynecology techniques, Dr. Troy Hailparn has actively promoted the cosmetic-plastic gynecologic field for the past 21 years.

“I never imagined my passion would become women’s sexual health and well-being. As I started working in my practice, I noticed many of the women who came to my office were often uneducated about their bodies and had concerns that were dismissed during their exams with other doctors. Almost none had discussions about how puberty, childbirth, or menopausal changes affect their bodies and their lives.”

Her path led her from delivering babies to repairing the damage from childbirth to addressing hormonal, physical, mental, and sexual changes in women as they age. Dr. Hailparn learned surgical and non-surgical techniques from experts in the field. This includes labiaplasty, vaginal rejuvenation, mons liposuction, and ThermiVa, which dramatically improve women’s lives.

She participated in the first ever historic scientific session in Cosmetic Gynecology to bring recognition and validation to female sexual concerns and available treatment options. For the last two decades, she has continued to promote the understanding of labial and sexual function issues through lectures, courses, posters, and publications, including TedXSanAntonio in 2017. She was given a Women in Leadership in Medicine Award for over 20 years of dedicated care of women in San Antonio by the Bexar County Medical Society in 2018 and presented on Labiaplasty at Grand Rounds at the UT Health Science Center in April 2019. She mentors medical students and teaches four courses a year focusing on women’s sexual health and labiaplasty. She has performed over 6,000 vaginal procedures and over 1,000 labiaplasties. She is the author of Beneath Your Pink Perfect: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Labiaplasty But Didn’t Know To Ask.

Troy Robbin Hailparn, M.D.

Board-Certified OB/GYN

Cosmetic Gynecology Center of San Antonio

525 Oak Centre Drive, Ste 220, San Antonio, TX 78258

(210) 615-6646 After hours 210-723-4836

info@cosmeticgyn.net

www.CosmeticGYN.net

www.facebook.com/CosmeticGynSA/

www.youtube.com/@drhailparn