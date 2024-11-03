Profile – DermaVida Wellness

Dr. Jennings’ passion for enhancing patients’ confidence began with dentistry, where she believes a radiant smile is a key element of personal expression. Through her aesthetic and functional training, which includes porcelain veneers, TMJ treatments, and Botox, she naturally progressed into the field of facial aesthetics. Patients increasingly trusted her expertise to create harmony in their smiles and through facial enhancing procedures like lip treatments, which help balance the face and complement the smile. Whether refining gummy smiles or enhancing lip fullness to better frame the smile, Dr. Jennings incorporates aesthetic services to achieve a more balanced, symmetrical facial appearance.

This seamless fusion of dentistry and facial aesthetics led to the founding of DermaVida. Dr. Jennings applies her intense understanding of facial balance and wellness in this unique med spa to elevate beauty beyond the surface. At DermaVida, she offers medical-grade cosmetic treatments designed to enhance natural beauty while promoting overall well-being. From smile rejuvenation to advanced skin care treatments, every service is personalized to meet each patient’s unique needs.

Dr. Jennings’ holistic approach ensures that her patients look and feel their best, combining physical transformation with a renewed sense of vitality.

Dr. Sonia Jennings

Founder

DermaVida Wellness

16500 San Pedro Avenue, Ste 440

San Antonio, TX 78232

(210) 245-8957

mydermavida.com