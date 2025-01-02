Profile – April Ancira

April Ancira

Vice President of Ancira Auto Group

April Ancira, Vice President of Ancira Auto Group, has spent years mastering the automotive industry, overseeing operations for 13 new franchised auto stores. Since starting her career in 1997, she’s taken on every role, from cashier to front-line sales, proving her dedication and versatility. Yet, it’s her love for San Antonio and passion for giving back that truly define her.

For over 15 years, April has focused her energy on supporting one nonprofit annually, raising significant funds to fuel impactful change. Her early efforts began humbly, with her first campaign for the Salvation Army bringing in $3,000–$4,000. Today, her fundraising totals have soared, with some years exceeding $350,000. In 2024, she raised over $113,000 for San Antonio Sports, and now she’s turning her sights to The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

As a dedicated board member at The Tobin Center, April is committed to ensuring the arts are accessible to everyone. In 2025, she will spearhead a fundraising campaign for Charlie’s Seats, an initiative named in honor of Susan Naylor’s son, Charlie. The program provides free and discounted tickets to Tobin performances for under-resourced youth, college students, first responders, teachers, military families, and SNAP recipients.

April’s efforts extend beyond tickets, addressing practical barriers like transportation by funding scholarships for schools that otherwise couldn’t bring students to performances. Her goal is simple yet profound: to make world-class art experiences available to all San Antonians, regardless of their circumstances.

By rallying community support, April Ancira continues to amplify the arts’ transformative power, ensuring every corner of San Antonio can celebrate and participate in the cultural vibrancy of 2025 and beyond. For more information visit TobinCenter.org/AprilAncira.

Ancira Auto Group

aancira@ancira.com

www.ancira.com