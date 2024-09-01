Dossier – Cosmetic Dentistry of San Antonio

Dr. Edward Camacho & Dr. Natalie Pennington

What sets your practice apart from other dental practices?

Experience and a highly trained team set us apart from other dental practices. Dr. Camacho and Dr. Pennington combined have over 60 years of experience in delivering cosmetic dentistry. There isn’t a condition that we cannot help a patient resolve. Our support team of administrative and technical professionals spends four hours of training each week to increase their skills and ensure that the delivery of care is efficient and exceptional. Proof of this is our over 850 five-star reviews that consistently acknowledge the highly trained and friendly staff.

Each patient who walks through our door is cared for and treated with the utmost respect. We value our patient’s time and strive to provide everyone with a unique, memorable experience. We understand that our patients trust us to provide a high-quality service well above the standard. We take pride in being able to give this to them and take this responsibility to heart.

We enjoy building long-term relationships with our patients over the years and have built a reputation within our community that represents our high ethics and values.

What services does your practice offer?

We offer a wide array of services to our patients. Our goal is to help our patients have healthy, beautiful smiles that they can feel confident with. Our services include single-tooth fillings or crowns to full-mouth rehabilitations. We also provide Invisalign and cosmetic veneers.

