Feature Story – The Power of Sports

By Michelle Vasquez | Photography by David Teran

Meet three San Antonio women who work behind the scenes to demonstrate the impact of athletics beyond the playing field in developing athletes, leaders, and community builders.

Jenny Carnes:

Empowering Youth Through Sports

Sports in San Antonio are more than games—they are a force for community growth, youth empowerment, and economic impact. Women are pivotal in shaping the city’s sports landscape, forging partnerships that elevate San Antonio as a premier sports destination while expanding opportunities for young athletes. At the heart of this movement is Jenny Carnes, President and CEO of San Antonio Sports, a passionate advocate for using sports to transform lives.

Carnes’ journey began with a basketball scholarship at the University of the Incarnate Word in 1995 which was an experience that instilled in her the leadership and discipline to pursue a career in sports management. She landed an unpaid internship at San Antonio Sports in 1999, just as the city prepared for its first NCAA Women’s Final Four. “I literally started as an unpaid intern and had the great opportunity to come on full-time staff,” she recalls. That moment marked the start of her rise to CEO.

Women have historically faced challenges in sports leadership, but Carnes and her peers have changed the game. “There was a time when everybody I was working with—between the city, Visit San Antonio, and UTSA—was being run by women. It was an incredible time.” While sports remains a tough industry for women to break into, San Antonio is ahead of the curve.

Beyond hosting major events, Carnes is committed to providing underserved youth with sports opportunities—a mission shaped by her own experiences. “Our mission is to transform San Antonio through the power of sport. That means creating a healthier community, healthier families, healthier kids.”

Under Carnes’ leadership, San Antonio Sports champions initiatives providing free sports access for underserved children and Title I school students. Programs like i play! afterschool, launched in 2008, introduces young athletes to sports fundamentals while fostering confidence, teamwork, and wellness. Research shows that i play! participants have better school attendance, fewer disciplinary issues, and stronger academic outcomes than their peers.

“Reinvesting in the community to fuel long-term investments in San Antonio’s youth and the health and wellness programs will improve our overall quality of life,” Carnes emphasizes.

Looking ahead, Carnes is expanding wellness initiatives and encouraging more community participation in sports. She believes in the power of sports to influence life trajectories. “You never know when someone says, ‘Oh, I walked my first 5K,’ and that could change their whole wellness journey.” San Antonio offers many free fitness opportunities, walks, and runs.

At its core, San Antonio Sports isn’t just about big games—it’s about transforming lives. Carnes remains committed to making sports an engine for empowerment. “At the end of the day, I just want to make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can for the betterment of San Antonio and doing it the right way—with passion and integrity.”

Elena Wells:

Sports Partnerships Shaping San Antonio

Elena’s ability to build strong partnerships has made San Antonio a top destination for major sporting events. By uniting city leaders, universities, and national organizations, she drives tourism, boosts economic growth, and elevates the city’s presence on the global stage. For her, every event is more than just a game—it’s a chance to shape San Antonio’s future by promoting top-notch attributes of the city and all of the excitement that sports brings to the table.

Now, as executive director for the San Antonio Local Organizing Committee (SALOC), Elena ensures the city remains a premier host for major events. SALOC collaborates with the City of San Antonio, UTSA, and Visit San Antonio to attract high-profile competitions, generating significant economic benefits.

Hosting events like the NCAA Final Four is expected to contribute to economic prosperity for four days and attract 100,000 visitors. “Beyond direct spending in hotels and restaurants, San Antonio benefits from global media exposure, with ESPN and CBS broadcasting live from the city,” says Wells. “Through this exposure, more people can learn about our city, perpetuating further reasons to visit San Antonio.”

But sports tourism in San Antonio extends beyond the Final Four. From national swim meets to collegiate tournaments, these events fuel the city’s economy year-round. “In 2021,” says Wells, “hosting the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament was a highlight to the city’s capabilities and jumpstarted the tourism industry post-pandemic, bringing much-needed business back to hotels and restaurants.”

Executing large-scale events requires seamless collaboration. SALOC meets regularly with partners to ensure every detail is accounted for. Visit San Antonio manages lodging, UTSA and UIW oversee game operations, the City of San Antonio provides public safety, and San Antonio Sports leads volunteer efforts.

For this year’s Final Four, 2,500 volunteers will be needed. Volunteer engagement brings the best of our city straight to visitors. Volunteers put a face on the city of San Antonio that is welcoming and knowledgeable. “San Antonio’s walkable downtown and well-developed infrastructure make it one of only ten U.S. cities capable of hosting the tournament successfully and help elevate the experience for tourists and locals alike,” says Wells.

Sports in San Antonio go beyond competition—they bring the community together. This year’s Final Four will include a three-day music festival, a Tip-Off Tailgate watch party at Civic Park, and, for the first time, live broadcasts of the Women’s Final Four alongside the men’s games. Additionally, the Final Four Dribble will see 3,000 kids dribbling basketballs through downtown, leading to a festival at the Convention Center. These events create opportunities for everyone to experience the excitement and fun of major sporting events firsthand.

With each successful tournament, the city strengthens its reputation as a premier destination for sports tourism and economic development. “Every event is a stepping stone,” Elena says. “It’s about showing the world what San Antonio can do and making sure we’re ready for the next big opportunity.”