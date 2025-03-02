Elite REALTOR® Erin Faulkner

Erin Faulkner is a dedicated real estate professional serving San Antonio and the surrounding areas, with a focus on Alamo Heights – 78209. She helps clients elevate their lifestyle through real estate, specializing in move-up homes, second residences, and investment properties. Recognized by local achievement awards, Erin provides expert guidance and market insight with a commitment to exceptional service, professionalism, and integrity. Her goal is to ensure a seamless and rewarding experience for every client, whether buying or selling.

Phyllis Browning Company

361.798.6261

6061 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78209

EFaulkner@PhyllisBrowning.com

www.yourcollectivehome.com