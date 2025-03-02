Instagram Facebook-f Linkedin-in Icon-twitter-x
Elite REALTOR® Lorena Peña-Henderson

Written by SA Woman

Lorena Pena Headshot

 

 

Lorena Pena Henderson, who’s been a Top Producer for over 20 years, spends her time giving back to the Real Estate industry & her community. She serves on the Executive Board of Directors at Texas REALTORS® and served as a Board member at the National Association of REALTORS® for many years. Lorena was Chairman of the Board of the San Antonio Board of REALTORS® in 2018. In 2021 she graduated from the National Association of Realtors® Leadership Academy and is a Board Member of both Hemisfair Conservancy & SA 100. Proud graduate of Texas State University and Past President of the Junior League of SA. When she is not working/volunteering/public speaking she enjoys spending time with her family & friends in this city she loves.

 

Peña Realty Group at RE/MAX Associates

210.445.8273

1862 W. Bitters Rd, #300

San Antonio, TX 78248

lorena@penarealtygroup.com

www.penarealtygroup.com

 

