Dossier – Moody Bank Wealth & Trust

Mary P. Mahlie, Senior Vice President, Trust Officer

What types of clients benefit most from partnering with a Private Banker?

Moody Bank has deep roots in Texas with over 117 years of experience. As a community bank, we’re committed to helping our communities grow and succeed. Whether for individuals, families, or business owners, we tailor our advice to meet the unique needs of each relationship.

How does your role differ from that of a wealth manager, and in what ways do you collaborate?

As a Private Banker, we offer a comprehensive range of services, including banking, lending/credit, tax optimization, and financial planning. Trust and Fiduciary services have been at the core of our business since 1927. As one of the oldest and largest Trust Companies in Texas, we serve as a full fiduciary for trust management. We are legally required to act solely in the best interests of our clients with undivided loyalty.

What unique qualities or expertise set you apart from other Private Bankers?

With over 35 years of experience, I have committed to building trusting relationships with individuals, business owners, and families across generations. I specialize in creating custom strategies for wealth creation, preservation, and transition. I also find great fulfillment in advising nonprofits, charitable trusts, and foundations, helping them achieve their missions to make a lasting impact in our community.

What aspects of your work bring you the most satisfaction?

I find inspiration in doing something meaningful every day – whether it’s working closely with clients, building lifelong relationships, or supporting both clients and communities.

With expertise in Private Wealth and Trust strategies, along with the resources to partner with the banking and lending team at Moody Bank, we provide meaningful strategies for consideration. A private banker is not just about managing wealth; it’s about helping families and nonprofits build lasting legacies.

