Sr. Leadership Team for Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills

Jennifer Page, Director of Communications and Community Engagement

April Tolson, Chief Nursing Officer

Megan Amalakuhan, Chief Executive Officer

Erin Addeldt, VP of Human Resources

Joe Vasquez, Chief Financial Officer

Colton Schilhab, Admin Director of Nursing

Rebecca Reynolds, Administrative Resident

Carmen Vazquez, VP of Quality

Paige Rodriquez, Director of Provider and Physician Relations

A Beacon of Health and Healing in San Antonio’s Fastest-Growing Community

Westover Hills, a neighborhood at the forefront of San Antonio’s rapid expansion, is experiencing a transformation few could have predicted. Over the past decade, it has become one of the city’s most dynamic and fastest-growing areas, characterized by booming residential developments, an influx of businesses, and a continually increasing population. However, this growth has highlighted an urgent need: access to high-quality healthcare services that can keep pace with the demands of this vibrant community.

As Westover Hills expands, the existing healthcare infrastructure has become significantly strained. Service gaps have become evident, and the pressure on medical resources is growing. Westover Hills is one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in San Antonio. As the population increases, the demand for healthcare services rises. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and local planning authorities often show significant year-over-year population growth, which strains existing healthcare facilities.

The rapid residential and commercial development in Westover Hills often outpaces the expansion of healthcare facilities. According to data from CMS, the number of healthcare providers, hospital beds, and medical services available in the area compared to the growing population reveals insufficient capacity to meet demand, leading to gaps in service availability.

Higher healthcare utilization rates, especially in primary care, emergency services, and specialized medical services, can indicate a mismatch between supply and demand. Health department statistics and hospital utilization data often show rising rates of hospital admissions, ER visits, and outpatient services, further pressuring existing resources.

Recognizing this challenge, Methodist Healthcare is stepping forward to meet it head-on with the development of Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills, a state-of-the-art facility set to open in November of 2024.

Meeting the Growing Healthcare Demands of West San Antonio

For over 60 years, Methodist Healthcare has been a pinnacle of health and wellness from the Hill Country to South Texas. Driven by its mission of “Serving Humanity to Honor God,” the healthcare system has consistently worked to enhance the well-being of the communities it serves. As the Westover Hills area experiences unprecedented growth, Methodist Healthcare is expanding its reach to ensure that this rapidly growing neighborhood has access to the comprehensive healthcare it needs.

Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills will be Methodist Healthcare’s 11th facility, marking a significant milestone for Methodist Healthcare. The grand opening of this new facility represents the largest investment by the healthcare system in recent years and is the first green-field built by Methodist Healthcare since 2008. Strategically located near the Highway 151 and Loop 1604 corridor, the hospital is perfectly positioned to serve the expanding population of West San Antonio and surrounding areas.

A State-of-the-Art Facility Tailored to Community Needs

Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills is being built as a center of healthcare excellence, offering cutting-edge, expert medical services in an environment that promotes healing, comfort, and well-being spiritually, physically, and emotionally.

The 54-bed acute-care hospital spans 180,000 square feet and houses a wide range of services, including general surgery, a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), emergency care, labor and delivery, cardiology, and gastroenterology services. With the capacity to expand to six floors and 50,000 square feet of shelled space available for immediate growth, the hospital is built with the future in mind. The hospital is complemented by a four-story medical office building which will offer specialty and primary care services.

Megan Cool Amalakuhan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills, emphasizes the importance of this new facility to the community. “Westover Hills is growing at an extraordinary rate, and with that growth comes the responsibility to provide healthcare that is not only comprehensive but also accessible,” she says. “Our goal is to ensure every resident has access to the care they need right here in their community.”

The hospital campus is designed with patients and their families in mind. A tree-lined drive and walking trails meander through the grounds, providing a serene environment that fosters healing and reflection. A healing garden positioned between the hospital and the medical office building will offer a tranquil space for relaxation and features lighting and comfortable benches. Inside the hospital, patients and visitors will be greeted by a soothing scent explicitly designed for the facility, a blend of sage, eucalyptus, and honeysuckle, creating a calming atmosphere conducive to healing. The lobby is lined with floor-to-ceiling glass for natural light and encompasses elements of rock and plants. The hospital’s administration team thoughtfully developed the healing elements, proving their dedication to the service and experience that the hospital will offer.

Expanding Emergency Care for a Growing Community

One of the most urgent needs in Westover Hills is access to emergency care. The existing Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills FSER adjacent to the new hospital’s campus has seen a remarkable 22% increase in patient volumes yearly, highlighting the growing demand for emergency services. To better serve the community, the FSER’s emergency care services will officially transition to the new hospital’s emergency department on the morning of the hospital’s opening, providing patients with access to a broader range of services and higher levels of care.

“This transition is about more than just expanding our services; it’s about elevating the level of care we can offer,” explains Joe Vasquez, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills. “With access to advanced imaging, diagnostics, and equipment, our team will be able to provide more comprehensive and timely care to those who need it most.”

The transition from a Free-Standing ER to a hospital-based ER is a critical step in ensuring community members and area visitors have access to the emergency services they need, when they need them. This expansion allows Methodist Healthcare to continue evolving alongside the community, providing advanced medical care that meets the population’s growing demands.

Family Care: A Central Focus at Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills

The Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills team is deeply committed to providing comprehensive care for families, particularly focusing on women’s and cardiovascular services. These areas are critical in ensuring that the community has access to the highest-quality healthcare, tailored to meet patients’ needs during all stages of life.

Elevating Labor and Delivery Services

As Westover Hills’s population grows, so does the demand for specialized labor and delivery services. Recognizing this, Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills will offer exceptional care for mothers and their families. The hospital will feature ten state-of-the-art labor and delivery rooms designed to provide a supportive and comfortable environment for one of the most significant moments in a family’s life.

Additionally, the hospital will include four private NICU beds and two C-section suites equipped with advanced medical technology to ensure mothers and newborns receive the highest level of care, whether it’s a routine delivery or a more complex situation requiring specialized attention.

April Tolson, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) of Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills, emphasized the hospital’s commitment to family-centered care, stating, “We understand that the birth of a child is one of the most important moments in a family’s life. That’s why we’ve designed our women’s services department to be as supportive and welcoming as possible. Our labor and delivery rooms will be equipped with the latest medical technology, but they’re also designed to be comfortable and inviting so that families can focus on what matters most—welcoming their new baby.”

Addressing Cardiovascular Health

Alongside the focus on women’s services, Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills is equally committed to meeting the community’s cardiovascular needs. As cardiovascular diseases continue to be a leading health concern, the hospital will house two Cardiac Catheterization/Electrophysiology/EP Labs. These labs are essential for diagnosing and treating heart conditions and providing patients with life-saving procedures close to home.

Including specialized cardiovascular services will ensure the hospital can offer comprehensive care for patients dealing with heart-related issues, from diagnostics to intervention. This is particularly important in a growing community where the demand for such services is on the rise.

“Our team stands ready to serve patients on every step of the wellness journey and looks forward to supporting patients of every generation,” Tolson continued. “This commitment to care is at the heart of Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills, where the goal is to provide seamless, patient-centered care that addresses the entire family’s needs.”

Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills is more than just a healthcare facility; it will be a cornerstone of the Westover Hills community, dedicated to supporting families from the first moments of life through every stage of wellness. The hospital’s comprehensive approach to family care will ensure that patients receive the best possible care in a technologically advanced and compassionate setting – committed to fostering a healthier, stronger community for generations to come.

A Commitment to Community-Centered Care

At the core of Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills’ mission is a deep commitment to the community it serves. Many of the hospital’s s team members live in West San Antonio, making the hospital not just a healthcare provider but a true neighbor. This community-oriented approach ensures that the hospital remains closely connected to the people it serves, providing care that is both personal and professional.

“We are neighbors caring for neighbors,” Joe Vasquez, CFO, emphasized. “Our team is part of this community. We live here, our families are here, and we are dedicated to ensuring everyone who walks through our doors receives the highest level of care.”

Methodist Healthcare’s Legacy and Vision for the Future

Methodist Healthcare has been a trusted name in South Texas healthcare for over 60 years, beginning with its first facility in 1963. Since then, the organization has grown into one of San Antonio’s largest and most respected healthcare systems, with over 30 facilities serving 27 counties across South Texas. Methodist Healthcare’s legacy is built on the foundation of values: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect, and Excellence. These values continue to guide the mission of “Serving Humanity to Honor God by providing cost-effective healthcare, accessible to all.”

Methodist Healthcare is comprised of a unique ownership structure between Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., South Texas’s largest non-public funding source of community healthcare for uninsured patients, and HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of healthcare services; this partnership ensures Methodist Healthcare’s unwavering commitment to the community, providing quality care to all and charitable care when needed.

This partnership has allowed the system to remain deeply connected to the community while also benefiting from the resources and expertise of a national healthcare leader. Since its inception, Methodist Healthcare has contributed over $1.67 billion to community health through direct services, grants, and partnerships. In 2024 alone, the organization plans to invest $181.1 million in community health initiatives, underscoring its commitment to improving the well-being of the people it serves.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter for Westover Hills

As Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills prepares to open its doors in November of 2024. This new facility is more than just a hospital—it’s a symbol of hope, growth, and the future of West San Antonio. With its advanced medical technology, compassionate care, and deep ties to the community, the hospital is poised to become a place of health and healing for generations to come.

“We’re excited to welcome the community into this new chapter,” says Megan Cool Amalakuhan, CEO. “This hospital was built for Westover Hills, and we’re here to ensure that everyone who walks through our doors receives the care they need when they need it. We’re here to serve—and we’re here to stay.”

To learn more about Methodist Healthcare’s expansion into West San Antonio and its mission of “Serving Humanity to Honor God,” visit SAHealth.com/westoverhills or joinmethodist.com to join a world-class team committed to patient care and the community it serves.