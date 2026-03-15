An Arciniega District Love Story

Two Luxury Hotels. One Seamless Celebration

When Leslie Hidalgo and Eric Ryberg began planning their wedding, they never imagined their perfect day would unfold across two iconic San Antonio properties, but that’s exactly what made it unforgettable.

After unexpected news that their original venue was no longer available, the couple found themselves walking through the courtyard of Kimpton Santo San Antonio. “I immediately felt calm,” Leslie shared. “It felt like it was meant to be.” What they discovered wasn’t just a venue, it was an entire district experience.

Leslie began her wedding morning in the Arciniega Suite at The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, a serene garden-style escape rooted in history. Surrounded by natural light, textured stone, and refined architectural details, the suite provided the perfect backdrop for an intimate, editorial-style getting-ready moment. The Plaza’s tranquil setting created a grounding pause before the celebration, a moment of quiet elegance before the energy of the evening.

With hair styled by @blowdryandstyles and makeup by @ezmiabascom, Leslie’s bridal look reflected timeless femininity. Her gown from @astonbridal complemented the romantic aesthetic of the historic property, blending classic elegance with modern refinement.

Just steps away, the celebration unfolded at Kimpton Santo San Antonio – Riverwalk, where contemporary luxury meets bold, curated design. Guests transitioned seamlessly from ceremony to reception, experiencing the dynamic energy that defines the Arciniega District.

One of the couple’s favorite memories? “Our first look. It felt like falling in love all over again.”

Cuisine played a meaningful role in the evening, with chef-curated Puerto Rican dishes honoring Leslie’s heritage, a deeply personal touch that brought culture, family, and flavor to the forefront of the celebration. What made this wedding truly unique wasn’t just the design or the vendors; it was the ability to curate a full-circle experience across two luxury hotels within one walkable district. Historic elegance at The Plaza. Modern sophistication at Kimpton Santo. Seamless guest accommodations across both properties. One cohesive hospitality team.

This is the future of destination weddings in downtown San Antonio: immersive, elevated, and entirely customizable.

For Leslie and Eric, the Arciniega District didn’t just host their wedding. It carried their love story from beginning to end.