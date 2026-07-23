Cold Wines for Hot Texas Days

What San Antonians Should Be Drinking This Summer

Courtesy of Twin Liquors

OUR FAVORITE CHILLABLE WINES! Crisp, refreshing whites like Sancerre are a summer favorite thanks to their bright citrus, minerality, and they pair easily with everything from seafood to backyard grilling. Rosé continues to dominate patio season, but chillable reds are having a major moment too. Lighter-bodied reds with softer tannins and thinner skins like Beaujolais, Pinot Noir, and Lambrusco are best served slightly chilled, making them perfect for hot-weather sipping without sacrificing flavor.

CHILL IT FAST. Need to chill a bottle fast? Skip the freezer and use an ice-water bath with a generous handful of salt. The salted ice slurry rapidly lowers the bottle’s temperature and can chill wine in about 15 minutes, just in time for sunset on the patio.

SPRITZ IT UP! For an easy summer cocktail, don’t be afraid to serve wine over ice. A chilled rosé or Sauvignon Blanc poured over ice with sliced citrus, berries, or peaches makes a simple sangria-style drink perfect for pool days and backyard gatherings. Sparkling wine also pairs beautifully with fresh fruit and a splash of sparkling water for a light, refreshing spritz. Summer wine should feel relaxed, refreshing, and easy to enjoy, especially in the Texas heat.