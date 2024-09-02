Dossier – Young Dental Aesthetics

Dr. Catherine Young, Owner and Founder

What sets your practice apart from other dental practices?

As a patient at Young Dental Aesthetics, you are at the heart of everything we do. We want you to feel valued and cared for when you enter our office. Dr. Young truly understands the importance of treating your teeth and getting to know you as a person for the best possible long-term dental health. Your journey with us begins with a special focus on you as a new patient. Dr. Young takes the time to build trust and confidence by understanding your unique needs. We aim to provide exceptional value and ensure that each visit contributes to your overall well-being. We understand that visiting the dentist can be daunting, which is why we offer various amenities to make your experience as comfortable and efficient as possible. At our practice, you can expect the highest level of care, supported by cutting-edge technology and Dr. Young’s expertise, all aimed at helping you achieve your ideal smile. We’re looking forward to welcoming you!

What services does your practice offer?

At Young Dental Aesthetics, we understand that your dental health is incredibly important. That is why we offer a wide range of services to address functional and cosmetic concerns and preventative care. Whether you’re looking to improve your smile, manage discomfort in your head, neck, or jaw, address a broken or missing tooth, or simply maintain your oral health through professional cleaning, we’re here to support you every step of the way.

Young Dental Aesthetics

10103 Huebner Rd. Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78240

(210) 615-8357 | youngdentalaesthetics.com

Where excellence in dental care is the standard and patient relationships are the priority.

Photography by David Teran