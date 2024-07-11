Recognizing and Addressing Concussions

By David Avery, CEO Longhorn Imaging

Among the most insidious and often overlooked injuries are concussions. Recognizing the signs and ensuring proper diagnosis and treatment is crucial for the health and outcomes of injured people. This article will guide you through the key indicators of concussion, how to use simple screening tools like the Rivermead Post Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire (RPQ), and the importance of specialized care.

Understanding Concussions

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by a blow to the head or a sudden jolt that disrupts normal brain function. The effects can be subtle and may not appear immediately, making it essential for attorneys to be vigilant in recognizing potential symptoms.

Recognizing Symptoms

Concussion symptoms can be physical, cognitive, and emotional. Some of the most common symptoms include:

Physical: Headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, balance problems, and fatigue.

Cognitive: Difficulty concentrating, memory problems, confusion, and feeling mentally foggy.

Emotional: Irritability, sadness, anxiety, and mood swings.

Additionally, sleep disturbances such as insomnia or excessive drowsiness can be indicative of a concussion. These symptoms vary widely in severity and duration, making thorough and ongoing evaluation critical.

Utilizing Screening Tools

One effective method for initial concussion assessment is the Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire (RPQ). This tool helps systematically identify the presence and severity of common post-concussion symptoms. The RPQ asks patients to rate symptoms such as headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating on a scale from 0 (not experienced at all) to 4 (a severe problem).

Here are some key questions from the RPQ:

Do you experience headaches more frequently than before?

Are you feeling more dizzy or lightheaded?

Have you noticed increased sensitivity to noise or light?

Are you more fatigued than usual?

Are you having trouble with memory or concentration?

Using such questionnaires can help in early detection and prompt referral to medical professionals for a comprehensive diagnosis.

Diagnostic and Treatment Approaches

If a concussion is suspected, it is crucial to see a specialist who can provide an in-depth evaluation. Longhorn NeuroDiagnostics offers advanced diagnostic tools and care plans tailored to each patient’s needs. Our board-certified neurologists specialize in brain injuries, ensuring that every aspect of the concussion is thoroughly examined and given a comprehensive treatment plan.

Comprehensive care may include:

Cognitive Testing: Detailed assessments to evaluate the impact on cognitive functions.

Vestibular Testing: Evaluate and identify abnormalities with central motor function.

NeuroImaging: MRI to view white matter impacts.

Rehabilitation: Cognitive, oculomotor, vestibular, and other therapies to aid recovery.

Early intervention can significantly affect recovery outcomes. As an attorney, advocating for your client’s health by recognizing concussion symptoms and facilitating proper medical care is paramount.

For expert diagnostics and personalized care plans, trust Longhorn NeuroDiagnostics. Our team of Board-Certified Neurologists specializes in brain injury and is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care. Ensure your clients receive the best possible support in their recovery journey.

Contact Longhorn NeuroDiagnostics:

You can also email our Clinical Director, Ellen McCarthy, at emccarthy@longhornneurodx.com to schedule an appointment and take the first step toward comprehensive brain injury care.