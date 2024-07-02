Fashion: Office Chic in the Texas Heat

Texas summers can be scorching, but staying professional, chic, and cool is possible!

Jessica Peisen (Attorney, Guerra LLP), Audrey Higle (AccountExecutive, Coopervision), and Preeti Franklin (Attorney and Mom of soon-to-be, 5!) show us how!

These busy professionals modeled this season’s must have office trends, including short suits, skirts, vests, lightweight shells & blazers, (if they are a must), easy simple dresses, and even a skort.

To beat the heat, choose lightweight fabrics like summer tweeds (yes it’s a thing), linen, and cotton, as well as trendy options like the woven fabric of the pencil skirt and platform sneakers, to stay both chic, current and cool.

Check out these styles:

Photographer: Jennifer Denton, jenniferdenton.com

Stylist: Edie O’Brien, ediestyles.com

Styling Assistant: Layla Saldana

Makeup/Hair: Dora Vera & Kyra Dowling,

The Look Beauty Studio, @_thefoundationofmakeup

Models: Jess Peisen, Audrey Higle, Preeti Franklin

Shot on location at: Machete Studios

@mach3t3studios