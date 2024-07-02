Instagram Facebook-f Linkedin-in Icon-twitter-x
Fashion: Office Chic in the Texas Heat

Three women in office fashion 4

 

Texas summers can be scorching, but staying professional, chic, and cool is possible!

 

Jessica Peisen (Attorney, Guerra LLP), Audrey Higle (AccountExecutive, Coopervision), and Preeti Franklin (Attorney and Mom of soon-to-be, 5!) show us how!

 

These busy professionals modeled this season’s must have office trends, including short suits, skirts, vests, lightweight shells & blazers, (if they are a must), easy simple dresses, and even a skort.

 

To beat the heat, choose lightweight fabrics like summer tweeds (yes it’s a thing), linen, and cotton, as well as trendy options like the woven fabric of the pencil skirt and platform sneakers, to stay both chic, current and cool.

 

Check out these styles:

 

Model sitting on desk

 

Model in blue suit sitting

 

Model in white shirt on desk

 

Three women in office fashion 4b

 

 

Photographer: Jennifer Denton, jenniferdenton.com

Stylist: Edie O’Brien, ediestyles.com

Styling Assistant: Layla Saldana

Makeup/Hair: Dora Vera & Kyra Dowling,

The Look Beauty Studio, @_thefoundationofmakeup

Models: Jess Peisen, Audrey Higle, Preeti Franklin

Shot on location at: Machete Studios

@mach3t3studios

