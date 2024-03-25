The Importance of Hearing

Hearing is our most important sense. You can close your eyes, but you can’t close your ears. Hearing influences our fight-or-flight instincts, our interactions as predator vs. prey, and has shaped human history. In the present day, hearing is what connects us to our lives and to our loved ones. Hearing is the fundamental building block of communication.

Anatomical evidence supports my claim that hearing is our most vital sense. The cochlea, or inner ear, is deeply embedded within the skull, specifically within the temporal bone. The temporal bone is the hardest bone in our body and provides the highest level of protection. Coincidence? I think not.

The human body is designed with intention. Our ears and hearing are intentionally connected to our brain. Keeping the brain active through better hearing will provide you a better chance to live your best life by staying connected, living without bothersome tinnitus, and continuing to make memories.

Here are some statistics that might surprise you:

1) Hearing loss has been listed by the Department of Health and Human Services as the third most common chronic health condition affecting seniors.

2) Hearing loss affects about 60.7 million Americans aged 12 and older. About 15.5% (44.1 million) of American adults aged 20 and older have some level of hearing loss.

3) It’s estimated that 28.8 million U.S. adults could benefit from using hearing aids.

4) Hearing loss is on the rise in the United States and is expected to almost double by the year 2060.

If you think you have hearing loss, contact an audiologist you trust. Protect your most important sense.