Keeping Your Skin Healthy

By Dr. Kathryn Colwell, Family Medicine Physician with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and there are some simple tips for women to help avoid getting it.

Skin cancer occurs when the skin cells are damaged, resulting in the abnormal growth of new skin cells. The risk with cancerous growth is that it can keep growing and even spread to other body areas.

The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 45,000 women will be diagnosed with skin cancer in 2025. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. and worldwide. While the average age of diagnosis is 66, skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in young adults, especially young women.

There are three main types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.

Prevention is key. Wear sunscreen. The number one way we get skin cancer is from UV radiation exposure, either through natural means like sunshine or artificial means, such as tanning beds.

Limiting sun exposure, covering your skin, and wearing sunscreen are the best ways to prevent skin cancer. This is especially important as we head into summer. As you head out to the pool or beach, it is important to reapply sunscreen every few hours to ensure it continues to protect your skin.

Tanning beds are more common for women, which can lead to higher instances of skin cancer. While UV lights used in gel nails are still relatively new, there is still a concern that they could increase skin cancer in the hands or feet. Though it is rare to get skin cancer under a fingernail or toenail, experts continue monitoring UV exposure’s effects due to manicures and pedicures.

Some other causes of skin cancer may be fair skin, frequent sunburns, or family history of skin cancer.

Possibly identifying early signs of skin cancer can be as easy as the ABCDEs

Asymmetry of a mole or spot

Border, if the border of the area is irregular

Color, if the color is changing over time or different colors throughout

Diameter, the larger spots or moles are more concerning

Evolution, if there are changes to a mole or spot over time

If you have a mole that appears symmetric, is one color, has nice, clean, regular borders, is small, and has not changed, it is less suspicious.

If you are concerned about any growths, moles, or other spots you may have, consult your primary care physician or dermatologist. A biopsy can usually be taken in the office to determine whether the growth is cancerous, precancerous, or benign.

Treatment will depend on the type of cancer. But, in general, the Mohs procedure is utilized, which is a special technique used to help keep wounds as small as possible and keep as much of the skin intact while removing the cancer.

For minor spots, cryotherapy or even topical creams can be used.

Sunscreen should be your first line of defense. Find the best brand or type you like and feel you can consistently stick to. Many makeup companies now offer tinted facial sunscreen without the odor of traditional sunscreen.

You can also find moisturizers with SPF. It should be SPF 30 or higher and worn every day, even on cloudy days. Protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses can also help you avoid skin cancer on your face.

Any skin tone can get cancer, though generally, the darker your skin color is, the lower your risk is. Our skin uses UV light to try and make vitamin D. If a vitamin D deficiency is something you are concerned about, you can always speak with your primary care physician to see if a vitamin D supplement may be beneficial to help you decrease your sun exposure.

For more information on skin cancer or to find a primary care physician, visit our website CHRISTUSHealth.org.