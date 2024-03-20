Creating Our Lives by Design

By Sunita Punjabi, PhD

In the grand tapestry of life, it is easy to get caught up in the momentum of our past experiences and patterns. We often find ourselves on autopilot, unconsciously following the ingrained pathways that have been etched into our minds over time. These thinking, behaving, and feeling patterns can serve as a protective mechanism, shielding us from potential harm. However, they can also limit our ability to truly create the life we desire.

Our brains work tirelessly to keep us safe and secure. Through a process known as neuroplasticity, the brain forms neural connections that facilitate habitual ways of looking at the world and responding to it. This programming is deeply rooted in our subconscious mind, influencing our daily choices and actions. While these patterns may have served us in the past, allowing us to navigate life’s challenges with relative ease, they can also keep us trapped in a cycle of mediocrity.

We must become conscious creators of our lives to break free from this cycle. It is not enough to respond to the programming of our past; we must actively design the life we desire. This requires a willingness to challenge our existing beliefs, question our assumptions, and explore new possibilities. It demands that we take responsibility for our thoughts, choices, and actions, no longer allowing us to be passive observers of our lives.

Designing our lives begins with a clear vision of what we want to create. Knowing the “why” helps us to discover the “what” and the “how”. We must envision a future that excites and inspires us. This vision acts as our compass, guiding us toward our desired destination. We will discuss how to use our brain’s hidden energy to pull us into action. By defining our commitments, not just our goals and objectives, we can start to make real choices about what life puts in front of us. When we choose choices and thoughts aligned with our commitment, this is life by design.

However, commitment alone is not enough. To turn our visions into reality, we must cultivate the right mindset. This entails rewiring our brains, challenging the negative beliefs that have held us back, and replacing them with thoughts that align with the life we want to create. No thoughts are wrong; they are either aligned with the life we want or not. On this journey, we will learn how to understand your true potential.

In this journey of intentional creation, we will learn how to take action and stay in action even when we do not feel like it. This work is not about simply dreaming big or thinking positively. There are what I call “brain hacks” that can be learned to empower you to step outside of your comfort zone, face your fears head-on, and persist in the face of obstacles. Putting in the effort, time, and energy required to bring our vision to fruition does not need to be complicated. Your brain can be trained to stay focused until you are living the life you desire.

Creating a life by design, rather than a response to past programming, requires courage, perseverance, and commitment. It is a continuous process of self-discovery, growth, and evolution. Through conscious awareness and intentional action, we can transcend the limitations imposed by our past and step into a realm of infinite possibility. We can redefine our reality and become the architects of our own lives.

The choice is ours to make – continue on the path of passive response to past programming or embark on a journey of intentional creation. Let us dare to dream, challenge our limitations, and take decisive action toward designing our desired life. Doing so unlocks our hidden potential and a world of endless possibilities. Are you ready to become the creator of your destiny? The choice is yours.