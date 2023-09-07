Lynn Weirich* AIFA®, RHU®, CLU®, ChFC®

President and co-founder of Business Financial Group

Lynn Weirich* is President and co-founder of Business Financial Group (BFG), a human resources consulting firm celebrating its 25-year anniversary. BFG helps business owners manage their back-office responsibilities related to their most important asset: their people. Services include payroll, timekeeping, onboarding, training, HR information systems, personnel practices, employee benefits, retirement plans, and succession and financial planning.

As managing shareholder, Lynn oversees operations, client service and compliance. She directly consults with group benefits and retirement plan clients.

Lynn passionately embodies BFG’s core value of making a positive impact in our industry and community. This year, she was awarded the first-ever Lynn Weirich Legacy Award** by the San Antonio chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO-SA) for setting an example of leadership and strength while making a lasting contribution to NAWBO and the community.

Lynn is a founding member of NAWBO-SA and served as President and on the local Board in a variety of positions and nationally on NAWBO’s Council on Healthcare, Pension, and Workforce Issues, advocating on behalf of business owners in Washington, DC. Under Lynn’s leadership in 1999, the chapter founded its High School Mentorship Program, which, in its 24-year history, has awarded over $258,000 of scholarships to young women hoping to start their own businesses. It is the largest scholarship program of its kind nationally within NAWBO. This program is now managed by the NAWBO Foundation Board, where Lynn served for the 2019-2020 term, and she continues to mentor for the Foundation.

Lynn also served on the Texas 4H Youth Development Foundation as a trustee from 2011-2015 and has participated in the Board Development Committee for Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas since 2021.

Lynn uplifts and inspires her own team and peers, but more significantly, she leverages her position to empower others in the community – particularly women – to reach their full potential.

