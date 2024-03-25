In the fast-paced, modern world of real estate, Leesa Harper Rispoli, the President Broker and CEO of Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS® (CBDHR), stands out as an exemplary leader. Her journey is marked by continuous growth, strategic expansion, and an unwavering commitment to effective leadership.

What makes Leesa truly remarkable is her leadership style. She is known for her focus on individual growth and development within her team. Leesa ensures that each member of her organization feels heard, valued, and understood. Her approach is not merely about managing employees; it is about nurturing and empowering team members. One noteworthy fact about her leadership is that 93% of her team members are women. Leesa’s dedication to empowering women in leadership roles is not just a statistic but a reflection of her commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the industry.

Since taking the helm as CEO in 2016, Leesa has continuously steered CBDHR towards remarkable growth. Under her visionary leadership, the company has expanded its reach, spreading its influence across Central and South Texas. A testament to her leadership is the recent addition of a brand-new office in Victoria, Texas. Her strategic insights and unwavering dedication to the real estate industry have made her a trailblazer in her own right. CBDHR has flourished under her guidance, and it continues to set industry standards. Recognized nationally and locally, Leesa has helped CBDHR garner many awards and accolades for the company, teammates, and agents.

Leesa Harper Rispoli is not just a leader; she is a visionary shaping the landscape of real estate. Her impact extends beyond her company, as she actively advocates for women in leadership roles and contributes to a culture of collaboration and empowerment. Her story is a source of inspiration for the real estate industry and beyond.

Leesa Harper Rispoli

President Broker Owner

Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS®

18756 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 102

San Antonio, TX 78258

(210) 483-7004

www.cbharper.com