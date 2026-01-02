Dossier – Jefferson Bank

Discover the Distinction of Private Banking at Jefferson Bank

What type of clients benefit from having a Private Banker?

We cater to diverse situations: family offices, complex businesses pursuing personalized services, or wealthy families seeking approachable advisors. We understand the unique requirements of multi-generational family businesses, women, professionals, and entrepreneurs, so we aim to provide comprehensive financial solutions tailored to each client’s needs.

What are some examples of Private Banking services you provide?

Because we have a small banker-to-customer ratio, our team closely monitors client accounts, allowing us to navigate a variety of situations and expedite requests across various bank departments. Serving as our customers’ primary financial contact, we partner with their CPAs, lawyers, and other advisors to maintain an all-inclusive financial picture.

How do you differ from a wealth manager? How do you work together?

While our focus is on banking, we take a holistic view of our clients’ financial lives—supporting them as they grow their business, strengthening their families’ financial understanding, and planning strategically for their future. Our team coordinates with Jefferson Bank’s trust department, lending teams, treasury management specialists, and our subsidiaries, 1900 Wealth and Sanger & Altgelt Insurance, to deliver fully integrated support at every stage of life.

What sets you apart from other Private Bankers?

Our goal is to work with clients and their families for generations. We want to guide our customers’ children and grandchildren through significant financial milestones such as opening their first checking account, learning how to budget, or applying for their first mortgage. We believe that financial stability isn’t just about numbers; it’s about personal fulfillment. We prioritize service, common sense, and collaboration to build a legacy our customers feel proud to pass on.

