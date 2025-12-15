The Little-Known Connection Between Varicose Veins and Blood Pressure

By:John Hogg, MD, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS

Founder, Medical Vein Clinic

Visible veins in your legs are more than a cosmetic concern; they are indicators of heart health and blood pressure. Many people are surprised to learn about this connection. As we recognize National Heart Month, let’s take a look at how your veins and arteries work together.

What Varicose Veins Really Mean

Varicose veins occur when the valves inside your veins stop working to send blood back to the heart, causing blood to pool in the legs. This pressure makes veins bulge, twist, and become more visible—changes often assumed to be merely cosmetic issues. However, they signal circulation problems beneath the surface.

A Two-Way Connection With Blood Pressure

High blood pressure can weaken vein valves. Weakened valves can also raise pressure throughout the cardiovascular system. This creates venous hypertension. Your heart must work harder to move blood through veins that are not functioning properly. That extra workload can strain your heart over time. A five-year patient study found that varicose veins can lead to a higher risk of arterial disease.

Symptoms to Watch For

When venous hypertension develops, your legs will often show the first symptoms:

• Swelling in the ankles or lower legs

• Heavy or aching legs at the end of the day

• Skin discoloration or dark patches around the ankles

• Wounds or ulcers that heal slowly

If your skin is changing, you may also have circulation changes that need attention.

When Blood Pressure Drops Instead of Rises

Varicose veins can also cause blood pressure to drop when you stand, leading to dizziness. Visible varicose veins and feeling dizzy when getting up are strong reasons to get checked and prevent falls or serious problems.

Why Women See This More Often

Hormonal changes in women explain why we see more varicose veins and high blood pressure in females. Pregnancy, menopause, and monthly cycles all influence veins and valve function. Add aging, weight changes, and long hours sitting or standing, and your veins have a lot working against them. Fortunately, modern monitoring tools like smartwatches with blood-pressure alerts and at-home ultrasound apps help women take active steps to support vein and heart health.

None of this means you did anything wrong. It simply means your body needs a little support to keep doing everything you ask of it.

What You Can Do This Heart Month

The good news: finding vein problems early and treating them improves overall heart health. Treatment is minimally invasive and gets you back to daily life in days, more energized and without dizziness or leg discomfort.

Taking action protects your cardiovascular health. When you care for your veins, you help protect your heart too.

Dr. John Hogg, MD, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS, is a board-certified radiologist specializing in Vascular & Interventional Radiology and the CEO/Founder of Medical Vein Clinic. With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Hogg has established San Antonio’s leading vascular treatment clinic, helping thousands of patients since opening in 2017. To learn more, visit https://www.medicalveinclinic.com.