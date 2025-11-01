Profile Leesa Harper Rispoli

Leesa Harper Rispoli

President, Broker/Owner

Leesa Harper Rispoli is redefining what it means to lead a real estate company in the modern era. As Broker/Owner and President of Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS®, she has built a modern traditional brokerage that honors the company’s 39-year legacy while constantly innovating for the future.

Under her direction, the brokerage has achieved more than one billion dollars in annual sales for fourteen consecutive years, expanded into new markets, and grown into one of the largest woman-owned Coldwell Banker franchises in the nation. Yet for Leesa, success is measured not only in numbers but in the people she empowers. She refers to her employees as teammates, and her corporate office—known as the Support Center—is designed with agent assistance front of mind, ensuring every agent has the tools, guidance, and support they need to succeed.

Her vision is one of accessibility and excellence, offering world-class marketing, listing syndication that distributes properties across hundreds of national and international platforms, and worldwide exposure through the Coldwell Banker network. These services are designed to elevate every listing—at every price point—while delivering a seamless experience for both agents and clients.

With five divisions—Residential, Global Luxury, Land & Ranch, Commercial, and Harper Property Management—Leesa ensures that all clients and agents receive the same exceptional level of service.

Beyond business, her leadership extends deeply into the community through scholarships, charitable partnerships, and company-wide volunteer efforts. Leesa believes it is her responsibility to help build the community that built her company, knowing that real estate has the power to strengthen neighborhoods, connect people, and inspire hope for the future.

Forward-thinking yet deeply grounded, Leesa Harper Rispoli represents the best of modern leadership—where purpose meets innovation and people remain at the heart of it all.

Coldwell Banker

D’Ann Harper, REALTORS®

18756 Stone Oak Parkway, Ste 301

San Antonio, TX 78258

(210) 483-7070

www.cbharper.com