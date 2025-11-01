Dossier – Porter Wellness

Chelcee Porter, PharmD, IFMCP

What is your specialty?

At Porter Wellness, I use a functional medicine approach to help women get to the root cause of their symptoms so that healing is clear, personalized, and attainable. Instead of masking symptoms, we focus on restoring your body’s natural rhythm through nutrition, lifestyle, and targeted supplementation. As a pharmacist and certified functional medicine practitioner, I am able to combine the best of functional and conventional medicine by collaborating with other providers, if necessary, to ensure a truly personalized approach. This allows your body to heal from within, giving you renewed energy and confidence so you can feel grounded, vibrant, and like yourself again.

What sets your practice apart from others in the same field?

At Porter Wellness, you’re fully supported for six months with regular visits, direct messaging, and ongoing guidance, which help you uncover and heal the true root of your symptoms. Think of it as having a functional medicine expert in your back pocket as you move through your healing journey. When questions arise or motivation dips, I’m there to help you stay consistent, confident, and connected to your progress. By the end of our time together, you’ll walk away feeling deeply educated, empowered, and in tune with your body.

How often do you recommend clients visit with you?

We meet every 3–4 weeks over the course of our six months together so that we can adjust your plan as your body begins to heal. Each step builds on the last, so rather than overwhelming changes, we layer small, meaningful shifts that transform your health from the ground up. You’ll leave feeling truly rooted in your health.

Porter Wellness

chelceeporter.com

Instagram @chelceeporter