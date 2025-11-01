Dossier – Game Day Men’s Health

Vern Lieb/Owner

What is your specialty?

Testosterone Replacement Therapy, Peptides, Vitamins, ED Treatments, Musculoskeletal Injuries & Hair Restoration

What sets your practice apart from other practices in the same field?

The extensive and specific training my team has in hormonal health, and the other services we offer. There are many providers out there currently prescribing Testosterone, weight loss, and peptides to patients with very little to no specific training in those fields. My team is fully qualified. Our patients also receive a direct line to our providers, so they can speak with them whenever needed, no appointment necessary. We also have an on-site laboratory for immediate results, and we can start patients on treatment within the same first-day appointment.

What warning signs should women be aware of in their men that would require a visit to your clinic?

A change in his personality, energy, drive, performance, or cognitive abilities. Some common symptoms are: moodiness, irritability, no energy, lethargy, brain fog, lack of concentration, low libido, weight gain, and ED.

Do you only service men?

No, we can treat women for all of our services except Testosterone and ED. We have many women patients, especially for weight loss and peptides.

What health and wellness issues are you most concerned about for our population?

Testosterone levels. Today we are experiencing an epidemic due to poor diets, lifestyle choices, and environmental factors. Everyone, male and female, should know their levels.

Does your clinic offer any specialty services?

Yes, in regard to our Erectile Dysfunction treatments. For moderate to severe cases, we administer the Gainswave procedure, using the gold standard Omniwave technology. We are one of the only providers in South Texas with that device, and we can reverse the most severe cases of ED, completely pain-free.

Gameday Men’s Health Alamo Ranch & New Braunfels

3903 Wiseman Blvd., Suite 123, San Antonio, TX 78251

(830) 376-9100 | www.gamedaymenshealth.com/alamo-ranch-tx

FB: @gamedayalamoranch | IG: @gameday_alamoranch