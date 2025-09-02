The State of Women’s Health in San Antonio:

Working Together for a Healthier Future

By Sowjanya Mohan, MD

Women play many vital roles in our communities— caregivers, professionals, business leaders — and often place their own health last. Yet women’s well-being is central not only to the health of our families but to the entire community.

Where We Stand

Texas faces one of the nation’s highest maternal morbidity and mortality rates. In South Texas, women are disproportionately affected by chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women, while breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer. Cervical cancer continues to pose risks, especially in underserved communities, as well as the rising incidence of colon and gastrointestinal cancers in younger women.

These realities are serious, but change is possible when we prioritize women’s health together.

Taking Care of Ourselves and Each Other

The first step is personal, making sure that women are putting themselves on the priority list. Annual exams, mammograms, Pap smears, heart screenings and colonoscopies save lives. Fatigue, nausea, and shortness of breath may be symptoms of heart disease — not just stress. Listening to our bodies and seeking care when something feels wrong is essential.

Equally important is supporting one another. Remind sisters, daughters, mothers, and friends to schedule screenings, and encourage each other to keep appointments. Self-care is not selfish — it is an act of strength and a commitment to promoting awareness.

Mental health also deserves attention. Anxiety and depression affect women of all ages, yet too often remain hidden. Talking openly, seeking help, or supporting a loved one in need reduces stigma and builds resilience. We are a community of care, strength, and knowledge—let us share that and support each other in the way we deserve.

How Baptist Health System Supports Women

Baptist Health System is committed to comprehensive care for women at every stage of life.

Women’s Health

Maternal Care from The Nest at our hospitals offers pre-pregnancy testing, high-risk pregnancy care, labor and delivery, and postpartum support. Healthy Women’s Centers at multiple locations provide confidential, free pregnancy testing and consultations. Advanced gynecologic care includes minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgery.

Behavioral Health

Screenings for depression, anxiety, and trauma are incorporated into care, helping women access needed support and links to community resources.

Oncology

Baptist M&S Imaging offers advanced diagnostics for early detection. For breast and thoracic cancer patients, Baptist Health System’s oncology nurse navigators provide guidance at no cost, helping patients and families through diagnosis, education, treatment, and recovery.

Cardiovascular Care

Heart disease symptoms in women can differ from men’s, which is why education and awareness are key. Baptist Health System provides accredited chest pain centers, cardiac imaging, catheterization labs, and outpatient rehabilitation.

Beyond direct services, Baptist Health System invests in charitable care and supports nonprofit organizations that strengthen the community.

Moving Forward Together

Improving women’s health is a shared responsibility.

For ourselves: Stay current with screenings and care for mental health.

For our sisters and friends: Encourage open conversations and celebrate proactive care.

For our daughters: Model preventive care and healthy habits.

For our mothers: Help them navigate care as they age.

The state of women’s health in San Antonio presents both challenges and opportunities. Baptist Health System stands with women, families, and the community in working toward a healthier future. When women thrive, everyone thrives.

Sowjanya Mohan, MD, is Group Chief Medical Officer of Baptist Health System in San Antonio and New Braunfels, Texas. A board-certified internal medicine physician and infectious disease specialist, she has more than two decades of clinical and leadership experience. Dr. Mohan trained and practiced in New York City and now leads quality and patient care initiatives across Baptist Health System.