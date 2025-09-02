Bringing Hope and a Better Quality of Life

Texas Oncology

The core mission at Texas Oncology – San Antonio is to bring hope and a better quality of life to breast cancer patients. Every patient who entrusts their care to us is unique, and every fight, critical.

We believe patients deserve access to the best breast cancer care available, the confidence to fight breast cancer, and the critical support of their family and friends nearby.

“Our approach is comprehensive, beginning with diagnosis and extending through treatment to support groups and beyond,” said Dr. Emmalind Aponte, medical oncologist and research leader at Texas Oncology – San Antonio. “Our experienced physicians and staff offer complete care, including diagnostic imaging, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, pharmaceuticals, clinical trials, and supportive services. Our community-based approach removes the feeling of isolation from being away from home and eliminates the strenuous burden of frequent travel for appointments at distant treatment facilities.”

“Many advances are improving the lives of women with breast cancer,” said Dr. Aponte. “We have more therapies to prevent breast cancer recurrence and, for metastatic breast cancer patients, we have more treatments to prolong their lives with less toxicity. Immunotherapies, often in combination with other treatments, are improving outcomes as well.”

Dr. Aponte cites the alliance between Texas Oncology and the Sarah Cannon Research Institute as one of the unique strengths of Texas Oncology in meeting the challenges of cancer treatment. Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is a global leader in oncology research, conducting clinical trials for more than 30 years. The alliance has created a combined research network that brings together physicians who are actively enrolling patients in clinical trials at more than 250 locations in 24 states. “Together we are transforming cancer care,” said Dr. Aponte. “Through our network of cancer experts, we are collaborating and sharing best practices that address every aspect of cancer care.”

“Today’s clinical trials are tomorrow’s therapies,’ said Dr. Aponte. Two trials currently underway at Texas Oncology – San Antonio are examples of how this research advances breast cancer treatment. Cambria-2 Trials for Early Stage Breast Cancer is designed to determine if camizestrant, an experimental medicine, offers better outcomes than currently available therapy medicines after surgery for early-stage estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer patients with a medium or high medium risk of recurrence. Another clinical trial, Dinasty-BREAST 02, is a study of an antibody-drug conjugate against investigator’s choice of chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low, metastatic breast cancer whose disease has progressed on endocrine therapy. “Both studies are important because they may improve chances of cure for breast cancer patients,” said Dr. Aponte.

As we treat women with new therapies, we are mindful that cancer affects more than their bodies. Psychological and emotional health must also be considered. Our focus is on the whole person as well as the needs of friends and family who care for the patient. Through the Texas Oncology Foundation, Texas Oncology – San Antonio offers support groups that can help resolve feelings of isolation and loneliness and are a source of invaluable information and encouragement. They also bring patients together virtually to share experiences, receive guidance, and feel a sense of community. The foundation also offers our patients financial assistance, patient and caregiver education, and connections to local support services.

“The response of our patients to our comprehensive approach is inspirational,” said Dr. Aponte. She recalls a woman who was undergoing aggressive treatment for breast cancer and continued to hold her exercise classes for cancer patients because she understands the importance of physical activity in cancer treatment and cancer prevention. Other women join clinical trials not only as their own treatment but to pave the way for more effective treatment for other women fighting the disease.

With more than 530 physicians and 280 locations, Texas Oncology is an independent private practice that sees more than 71,000 new cancer patients each year. Founded in 1986, Texas Oncology provides comprehensive, multi-disciplinary care and includes Texas Center for Proton Therapy, Texas Breast Specialists, Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists, Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists, Texas Urology Specialists, Texas Infusion and Imaging Center, and Texas Center for Interventional Surgery. Texas Oncology’s robust community-based clinical trials and research program has contributed to the development of more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. Learn more at TexasOncology.com.