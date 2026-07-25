Your Clinic Visit Cheat Sheet

Questions to Ask so you get answers tailored to your health.

Dr. John S. Hogg, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS | Founder, MedicalVein Clinic®

You dig for medical answers for the people you love. Here are the vascular health questions worth carrying into your own medical appointments. They can yield actionable knowledge and better health.

You always do your homework.

When your child needs a specialist, you read about the specialist. When a parent gets a diagnosis, you learn what the condition means before the next appointment. You walk into those rooms prepared, with a list, and it is one of the most useful things you do for your family, and you do it without being asked.

We want to make it easy for you to get the most out of your vascular health appointments. The questions below can help you walk in and walk out with greater confidence and better answers.

“Tell me the difference between artery and vein disease? Which could I have?”

Your legs run on two systems. Veins return old blood toward the heart; arteries carry fresh oxygenated blood outward. They fail in different ways and call for different answers. Peripheral artery disease, or PAD, results when the arteries that feed the legs narrow. Medical researchers mapped it mostly from studies of men, whose classic sign is calf cramping that comes with walking and stops at rest. Many women never get that neat version. Their discomfort can arrive when resting, or a feeling of heaviness, so it often gets written off as arthritis, tired legs, or “probably just veins.” That is why women are often diagnosed later, unfortunately, with more advanced PAD disease.

So, asking whether your symptoms could be arterial rather than venous puts a possibility on the table that might otherwise be overlooked, and it points to a simple test (see below) that settles it.

“Would an ankle-brachial index (ABI) test or arterial ultrasound help?”

These are the tests that answer if you may have arterial disease, and they are easy tests. Placing a blood pressure cuff around your ankle, the blood pressure is measured and to the pressure in your arm. The ratio tells us if blood is moving through your leg arteries properly. No needles, no prep, no recovery. In a few minutes, you will have an answer if you need further evaluation of the arteries. If it is positive, you will need a more specific arterial ultrasound examination which actually visualizes the arteries and their flow. Also easy, and more specific.

It is worth asking about, especially if you smoke or used to, have diabetes, or have vascular disease in your family. A normal result means one less worry and a baseline to measure against later. An abnormal one means you may have caught something early, when it is most manageable. We offer these arterial ultrasound examinations at both our Stone Oak and Alamo Ranch offices.

“Will hormone replacement therapy (HRT) affect my veins?”

Hormones and veins are connected throughout a woman’s life, from menstrual cycles to pregnancy. and menopause. Estrogen and progesterone affect how your vein walls and valves hold up. That is worth understanding on its own. But here is a specific, practical point that often gets lost. If you take or are considering hormone therapy around menopause, the delivery method can change the risk picture. Oral hormone therapy has been associated with a higher risk of blood clots in the veins, while estrogen delivered through the skin, by patch or gel, appears to carry a lower risk. Hormone pellets inserted just below the skin also have a lower DVT risk than oral pills. That is not a reason to start or stop anything on your own. It is a reason to ask the person who manages your hormones, usually your OB-GYN or primary care doctor, whether the form you are on is the right one for your medical history. If you have a personal or family history of clots or vein disease, that conversation matters more, and it is exactly the kind of question that changes an answer.

“Is this workout soreness, or is it my veins?”

If you are active, you have a built-in disguise for vein trouble: you can blame almost any leg complaint on training. Strong, fit women get vein disease too, and being in good shape does not protect the valves inside your veins. Muscle does not equal vascular health, and that is one of the more common surprises that I see in athletic patients.

There is a way to tell ordinary soreness from something worth checking. Muscle soreness from a hard session shows up within a day or two and fades as you recover. Heaviness from a vein problem behaves differently: it tends to build throughout the day and sit in your legs into the evening, regardless of whether you trained. Visible veins right after a workout are normal and pass. Veins that stay bulging, twisted, or tender afterward are a different signal.

You do not have to give up lifting or running to protect your veins. Lighter loads with more repetitions are gentler than maximal straining. Breathing out through the effort rather than holding your breath helps, and graduated compression stockings during exercise supports the whole system. The goal is never to choose between staying strong and staying healthy. With the right plan, you keep both.

How to use this guide

You do not need to ask all four. Bring the ones that fit. Said plainly to your doctor, whether it is me or anyone else, they sound like this:

“My legs have changed in the last year. Could this be arterial, not just venous?” “Given my history, would an ABI test or arterial ultrasound test make sense?” “I take hormone therapy. Is the form I am on the lowest-risk option for my health?” “This heaviness lingers into the evening even when I have not trained. Is it my veins?”



You already know how to walk into a room prepared and ask for what the people you love need. Bring the questions full circle to you and get insights tailored to your health.

John Hogg, MD, DABR, DABVLM, RPVI, RPhS, RVT, RVS Founder & CEO, Medical Vein Clinic®, Board-Certified in Diagnostic Radiology, Diplomat of the American Board of Venous & Lymphatic Medicine, Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation, Registered Phlebology Sonographer, Registered Vascular Technologist, Registered Vascular Specialist