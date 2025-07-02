Showcase – True Law Firm

Jazmyne Sandoval

Attorney at True Law Firm

By Antonio Gutierrez | Photography by Jennifer Denton

Jazmyne Sandoval has probably watched every single episode of the popular crime series, “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU,” which is where she drew inspiration to practice law.

“I’ve been watching those shows since I was a child,” Sandoval said. “Detective Olivia Benson will forever be my hero.”

But it wasn’t just those long-running drama series that led Sandoval to become an attorney. It’s her genuine concern for others – not to mention animals, which is why she originally enrolled in college as a pre-vet major.

“I’m an empath,” she said. “My job can be stressful, like it is for so many attorneys in the legal field, but I truly want to make sure that I help people going through a divorce or child custody case, for instance, get to the finish line where they can have a co-parenting relationship or a successful, parent-child relationship. I find that very rewarding.”

Today, Sandoval is an attorney with True Law Firm, where she specializes in family law and personal injury law, as well as immigration law, on occasion. Her expertise in family law includes assisting clients with property division, child custody, and conservatorship. “I take my time to analyze what people need and how we can reach a satisfying resolution for everyone,” she said.

Because she has handled countless personal injury cases, Sandoval highly recommends that motorists make sure their insurance coverage includes personal injury protection (PIP) and/or uninsured (UMC) and underinsured motorist coverage (UIMC) in case your car is hit by a motorist who has no motor vehicle coverage or only basic coverage.

“People think full coverage means they have everything. It’s a misconception,” she said. “If you have PIP or UMC/UIMC, it will help you if you are hit by someone who has no insurance, or you’re injured. This way, you have your insurance to fall back on, which can help you with financial needs, such as medical expenses.”

Prior to joining True Law Firm, Sandoval worked with the Law Office of Armando Martinez, where she gained a wealth of legal experience, including immigration law. But it was while attending St. Mary’s Law School that she got her first real experience when she signed up for the school’s Immigration Clinic and got to work on cases and with clients under the guidance of licensed attorneys.

“I got to help them prepare applications and go to hearings under the guidance of licensed attorneys,” she said. “It’s a great way to get experience, and I learned from some of the smartest attorneys I’ve ever known.”

And for those already in law school, Sandoval also advises that you seek internships prior to graduating. “There’s no better way to understand the judicial system than actually shadowing an attorney and helping prepare cases,” she said. “It supplements what you learn in law school.”

Sandoval earned her Juris Doctorate from St. Mary’s University in May 2019 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas State University in San Marcos. She is an active member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and the San Antonio Trial Lawyers Association. She is also licensed to practice in the United States Federal Court for the Western District of Texas.

445 Recoleta Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78216 | (210) 584-5881 | jsandoval@truelawfirm.com