Showcase – Jackson Walker

Lauren Ciminello

Corporate Attorney with Jackson Walker

By Antonio Gutierrez | Photography by Suzanne Pack

For as long as she can remember, Lauren Ciminello wanted to be an attorney. Growing up as a middle child, she was always negotiating. “I never saw things in black and white, but rather the gray in between. I was born this way!” says Ciminello, a corporate attorney with Jackson Walker, who serves as state-wide Chair of the Family Office practice.

Ciminello believes that perhaps life has a way of preparing one for a highly successful career in law. Having had her fair share of life’s challenges, she credits her faith in God and support from loved ones to persevere through the hard times. “When you gain true perspective, all you want is to be your best self,” she says. Her strong work ethic, keen intuition, and fortitude have no doubt contributed to her personal and professional accomplishments, but her down-to-earth, genuine personality is what really shines through. By day, she’s closing major deals in the boardroom, but by night, she trades the suits for ball caps and sneakers while cheering for her son’s baseball team.

Ciminello has spent 20 years advising high net worth individuals and families on various legal matters, including governance, succession planning, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), finance, and estate and tax planning. She started out in M&A and then spent many years in finance, working on complex transactions totaling over $20 billion dollars. “Over time, I gravitated toward family-owned businesses,” she says. “My personality is that of an extrovert, and these businesses are a significant part of these owners’ lives and legacies. I wanted to make a positive impact on a more personal level.”

When asked what she loves most about her job, Ciminello emphatically states, “My clients!” She also appreciates that her work is “multi-faceted, fast-paced, and incredibly fulfilling.”

Ciminello credits her mentor, Marshall B. Miller, Jr., for taking her under his wings. “Lauren assumes total responsibility for her transactions and clients. She became the architect – and then leader – of our firm’s Family Office group,” Miller said. “Lauren is famously known for her abiding concern for all aspects of her clients’ representation. Her dedication to her clients’ interests is nonpareil.”

Ciminello studied at St. Mary’s University School of Law and was honored to be the first legal intern at Valero Energy Corp. Rich Walsh, Valero’s EVP and GC, said he was impressed with Ciminello from day one. “In my role, you run across a lot of really sharp counselors, and Lauren is absolutely in the very top tier among them – which is why I’m always trying to convince her to work in-house with us,” Walsh explained.

Kim Lubel, former Chairman & CEO of CST Brands, Inc., and former EVP and GC of Valero Energy Corp., fondly recalled working with Ciminello, describing her as smart, humble, kind, and empathetic. “I tried to hire her multiple times during my tenure at Valero and CST Brands,” Lubel said. “I even tried begging! Each time, she politely declined – her passion and loyalty for her clients and her practice won out. Her clients are lucky to have Lauren in their corner.”

Notably, Ciminello has practiced her entire career at one firm, crediting firm management and culture for her long tenure. “My colleagues are incredible lawyers and great people I truly enjoy being around.” Ciminello is known by peers for upholding the highest standards of professionalism and confidentiality. In the family office space, Ciminello adds, “discretion and privacy are paramount.”

Despite a demanding schedule, she still finds time to volunteer–serving on the Board of Trustees for The Keystone School and the Board of Directors for Alamo Heights Little League. She considers her husband, Vito, and two children, Harper and Vito, her greatest blessings. They enjoy going to Spurs games and baseball games, attending concerts, and traveling. Her favorite ways to unwind include watching her daughter dance en pointe in ballet and walking her golden retriever around the neighborhood.

A recent hobby she’s picked up is floral arranging. “Maybe one day, I’ll open a flower shop,” Ciminello says, smiling. If Ciminello were to seriously pursue that ambition in the future, no doubt she’d be just as successful as she is with her legal career.

