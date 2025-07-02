Dossier – theKFORDgroup

Kim Ford

Vision, Values, and Compassionate Leadership

Kim Ford leads theKFORDgroup with a clear vision grounded in service, trust, and compassion. She is passionate about empowering clients by understanding their unique challenges and helping them navigate every stage of their financial journey. Her focus on personalized planning spans income tax, estate, financial, retirement, succession, and exit strategies—all delivered with care and clarity.

While proactive planning is central to theKFORDgroup’s mission, Kim and her team bring the same thoughtful approach to tax compliance, forensic accounting, and litigation support. These services often intersect with key life transitions, and the firm is known for its calm, strategic presence during high-stakes situations. Every engagement is handled with integrity, empathy, and precision.

Kim has assembled a close-knit team of experienced professionals who combine deep technical knowledge with an unwavering commitment to client care. Whether helping a family prepare for retirement, resolving a sensitive legal dispute, or supporting a business through generational transition, theKFORDgroup emphasizes long-term relationships built on trust and transparency.

Under Kim’s leadership, the firm prioritizes collaboration—both within the team and with clients and their trusted advisors—ensuring no one feels alone in the decision-making process. Her ability to balance compassionate guidance with sharp financial insight sets the tone for everything theKFORDgroup does.

To women considering a career in accounting and advisory services, Kim offers this encouragement:

“Pursue this journey with confidence and courage. Your perspective has the power to transform lives. Build trust, nurture relationships, and never underestimate the impact of compassion and collaboration—it’s the foundation of meaningful success.”

theKFORDgroup

8620 N New Braunfels, Suite 300, San Antonio, Texas 78217

(210) 340-8351 | theKFORDgroup | Certified Public Accountants