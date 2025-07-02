Dossier – Frost Investment Services

What is your specialization in the financial services industry?

I provide personalized, relationship-based guidance with a strong focus on understanding each client’s goals, challenges, values, and unique financial situation.

– Misty Thompson, Wealth Advisor

What do you love most about working in financial services?

I truly enjoy working with all our clients, but I find it especially rewarding to help younger clients just starting their financial journeys. Watching them learn about investing and develop confidence in their financial decisions is inspiring. Financial literacy at an early age is so important – it lays the foundation for long-term success.

– Jane Wakely, Registered Associate

What sets you apart from other professionals in your industry?

I take the time to understand each client’s unique goals and needs. My focus is on providing thoughtful, tailored solutions – not just products. I believe financial education acts as a catalyst for clients, giving them the confidence to make informed decisions.

– Misty Thompson, Wealth Advisor

How has the current economic landscape affected how you advise your clients?

In an ever-evolving economic climate, challenges often exist. I help clients adapt to changing conditions while staying focused on their long-term goals – no matter what the future holds.

– Laurie Wieters, Wealth Advisor, Senior Vice President

What would you say to a woman considering a career in the financial services industry?

Making a difference in someone’s financial life is incredibly fulfilling. As a woman in this industry, you’re uniquely positioned to support and empower other women to achieve their financial goals. Don’t be discouraged or intimidated – success is not only about what you know but also how you make clients feel. When you listen with intention and care deeply about the people you serve, you build trust that spans generations.

– Laurie Wieters, Wealth Advisor, Senior Vice President

Frost Investment Services, LLC

111 W. Houston Street, San Antonio, Texas 78205

(800) 292-1292| frostbank.com