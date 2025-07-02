Dossier – Broadway Bank

Left to Right: Elizabeth Strait, Wealth Advisor; Sarah Hansen, Trust Advisor; Julie Hardaway, Director of Trust & Specialist Advisory Services; Monica Bonilla, Estate Settlement Specialist; Casey Seitz, Wealth Advisor

What is your specialization in the financial services industry?

Broadway Bank Wealth Management is a full service team made up of highly credentialed professionals. Our team includes seven licensed attorneys with backgrounds in Trusts, Estates, Real Estate, and Oil and Gas. We use our legal and financial expertise to help clients build and sustain wealth to reach the milestones that matter the most to them.

How has the current economic landscape affected how you advise your clients?

We leverage our experienced, in-house portfolio managers to facilitate open and frequent communication regarding current market and economic news. Our focus is listening to and understanding the unique needs of our clients. We help them maintain a long-term perspective while building their personalized financial foundation.

What sets you apart from other professionals in your industry?

Our comprehensive, locally based team includes specialists with designations focused on investment management, trust administration, real estate, philanthropy, mineral management, and more. We believe the experience and quality of our people, paired with our client-focused approach, positions our clients to achieve success while growing and protecting what they’ve worked so hard to build.

