Dossier – Armand Financial

Sarah A. Ramirez, President and Founder

What is your specialization in the financial services industry?

I specialize in comprehensive wealth solutions for executives and business owners navigating complex financial situations that go far beyond traditional financial strategies. While many financial professionals offer cookie-cutter solutions, I partner with professionals to navigate the financial complexity that comes with your level of success – whether it’s seamlessly integrating your business and personal financial strategies, planning successful business exits to creating tax-efficient structures that protect and grow your wealth across generations. My core areas of focus include sophisticated estate planning, business succession and exit planning, and private wealth solutions. My goal is straightforward: to help you achieve complete financial confidence, allowing you to focus on what you do best—leading and growing your business.

What sets you apart from other professionals in your industry?

What sets me apart is the understanding that your wealth strategy should match the sophistication of your business decisions. I serve as your financial co-pilot, ensuring every piece, from executive compensation to legacy planning, works seamlessly together. I’m known for taking complexity and making it simple. I break down even the most intricate financial strategies into clear, actionable steps so clients can make confident decisions without getting lost in unnecessary complexity. Trust and transparency are foundational. We create a confidential environment where clients feel safe sharing their most significant concerns and boldest goals. We deliver honest counsel—even when it’s challenging news you need to hear. Results drive our passion. For over 16 years, we’ve worked tirelessly to become one of the nation’s top financial practices – not by accident, but by consistently delivering exceptional outcomes for executives and business owners who demand excellence. Our track record speaks to our proven approach: We’ve built our reputation by staying laser-focused on our clients and core values, driving proven results.

Armand Financial & Insurance Solutions LLC

8000 IH 10 West, Suite 800, San Antonio, TX 78230

(281) 935-1370 | armandfinancial.com

Sarah Ramirez is a Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency. Armand Financial & Insurance Solutions LLC is independently owned and operated from NYLIFE Securities LLC or its affiliates.