Elite REALTOR® Amy Kolb

Amy Kolb is a true San Antonio native, born and raised in this vibrant city, known for her boundless energy, unwavering professionalism, and extensive knowledge of the local real estate market, Amy has been a driving force in the industry since 1996, holding her real estate license since 2000. Amy opened Kolb Real Estate in 2019 bringing on likeminded and skilled agents and continues year after year to be a top 1% agent in Bexar and surrounding counties.

Amy’s primary goal is to ensure her clients’ complete satisfaction. Her dedication to delivering exceptional service has made her a trusted choice in the industry. In fact, her commitment to excellence is so evident that over 95% of her business comes from repeat clients and referral’s.

When you work with Amy, you’ll experience a level of dedication and professionalism that sets her apart in the real estate world. The job isn’t just done; it’s done exceptionally well, leaving you so satisfied that you’ll eagerly share your experience with friends and associates.

It’s not about the real estate, it’s about relationships!

Kolb Real Estate

3922 Morgans Creek, San Antonio, TX 78230

210.860.0668 | amy@amykolb.net |