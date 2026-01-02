Business Woman Spotlight – Lisa Lewis

Lisa Lewis

Chief Administrative Officer, CPS Energy

What do you love most about your work?

CPS Energy exists to support and contribute to our community. There is no better way I can serve my hometown than working here. As a non-profit, community-owned utility, we provide many assistance programs to help customers in need, and the revenue we return to the City of San Antonio makes this a better place for all of us. I’m proud that through my work, I can support education and specifically STEM programs. I serve on the board of the Centers for Applied Science & Technology (CAST) High Schools. Working to help develop young people and build our community’s workforce of the future is personally rewarding.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Kathryn Clark Childers, one of the first women in the Secret Service (and a Texan, of course!), advised that when you are afraid to do something, you should “do it scared.” Don’t let the fear keep you from acting. It resonated with me. Whether in my everyday life or the boardrooms I’m privileged to sit in, this advice has helped me decide and go!

What do you do to relax outside of work?

Eat. And travel. And eat some more. As a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, San Antonio has incredible and diverse restaurants to experience. I also like to grow my own herbs and vegetables in my garden.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I’m a fifth-generation Texan and really into Texas history and culture. I’m also into genealogy and have been researching for family and friends for 30 years. My latest project is researching for a friend whose family has been in/around El Paso for 300 years. It’s an incredible way to learn the history and context of a place.

Who has influenced you the most in your life or career?

I’ve had leaders and coaches who have taught me a lot, and I am grateful. It’s the people I’ve been responsible for leading who have had the most influence on me. CPS Energy hires people for careers, so the responsibility to help people become the best version of themselves and grow high-performing teams is what guides my decisions and choices. Leading great leaders and teams is a privilege, and I learn from them every day.

What’s your favorite thing to do for fun in San Antonio?

Playing tourist at home. Our city is so culturally vibrant! Food. Festivals. Historic sites. People come from around the world to experience what we have. I like to remind myself why it’s special.

CPS Energy

500 McCullough, San Antonio, TX 78215 | (210) 353-2222 | cpsenergy.com