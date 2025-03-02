Diana Barrios-Treviño of Viola’s Ventanas

Born out of tragedy and fueled by an innate directive to forgive and help others, Viola’s Huge Heart Foundation continues to help transform the lives of local San Antonians in need.

The non-profit, started by family members Louie Barrios, Teresa Barrios-Ogden, and Diana Barrios-Treviño just one day after their mother, Viola, was brutally murdered in her home, has helped hundreds of people over the years with scholarships and grants to pursue higher education and to find success in the workforce.

“Our mother, Viola, had a lot of empathy for those who were suffering. She always had a personal call to action. Whether it was a pot of her homemade chicken soup, a lemon bundt cake, a loan to cover expenses for necessities, or a simple prayer. She would more than likely say, ‘These people are so desperate, I am glad that we are able to help!” said Barrios-Treviño.

Growing up, Diana and her siblings would often see their mother giving money and goods to anyone who needed a hand-up. It was the culture of generosity that led them to create the foundation.

Viola’s Huge Heart Foundation awarded its first scholarship in 2009 to a young eighth grader who showed huge promise and modeled the values that Viola held so dear: a willingness to help others, kindness, and generosity. Abigail Issarraras was awarded a four-year scholarship to Incarnate Word High School, went on to attend Northwestern University, and then earned a doctorate degree in Clinical Psychology from Louisiana State University. To say Viola would be proud is an understatement. It was almost as if Viola herself put Abigail in the path of the foundation as she was the perfect “Little Viola” to receive the inaugural scholarship.

“Our mother helped so many people. She helped family, friends, customers, and employees. Many of these were loans that were never repaid. She helped people that were desperate because, at the end of the day, she would say that we had enough,” said Barrios-Treviño.

Viola’s Huge Heart Foundation continues to do the work of Viola Barrios 17 years after the death of the foundation’s namesake. After awarding numerous scholarships, the foundation has pivoted to help improve the lives of youth who have aged out of the foster care system.

“It is the biggest problem in our community that nobody knows about. We are using the foundation as a platform to raise awareness,” said Barrios-Treviño.

To keep up with Viola’s Huge Heart Foundation or donate, visit www.violasheart.org/