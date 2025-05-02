Go With the Flow in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay

Courtesy of City of Marble Falls

In Marble Falls, summer doesn’t rush—it unfolds. Tucked in the heart of the Hill Country, this lakeside town makes it easy to trade packed schedules for peaceful mornings, long sunsets, and spontaneous fun. Whether you’re planning a girls’ weekend or a couple’s getaway, Marble Falls offers a slower kind of adventure, the kind that lingers long after you’ve packed your bags.

Start your day by exploring Downtown Marble Falls, where local shops and shaded patios welcome early risers with fresh coffee and even fresher Hill Country air. Every Tuesday, the Farmers Market brings the heart of the region to life with seasonal produce, handmade goods, and laid-back community energy. It’s a favorite among locals and visitors alike—and a great way to ease into your stay.

From there, follow the pull of the water. Lake Marble Falls is the centerpiece of summer here, and the best way to experience it is to simply jump in. Paddleboarding and kayaking offer a peaceful way to explore the shoreline, while guided boat experiences bring the thrill of wakeboarding and wake surfing to life. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned water-lover, the lake is ready when you are.

Once the sun starts to dip, the town lights up in a different way. Live music fills the air during the Summer Concert Series and Music on Main, with everything from local talent to regional favorites taking the stage. These free events are perfect for dancing under the stars or just kicking back with a glass of something cold and local.

Marble Falls knows how to celebrate the season, and the 4th of July is no exception. The annual fireworks show draws big crowds for good reason—it’s a dazzling display over the lake that perfectly captures the spirit of summer in this small Texas town.

But what really sets Marble Falls apart isn’t just what you do here—it’s how you feel while you’re doing it. Time slows down, conversations last longer, and every moment feels a little more meaningful. It’s the kind of place that invites you to settle in and stay a while, without ever asking for much more than your presence.

Escape to The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort:

Your Hill Country Retreat

Tucked away in the stunning Texas Hill Country, just a short drive from San Antonio, The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort is more than a club—it’s a family lifestyle. Located along the sparkling shores of Lake LBJ, one of the few constant-level lakes in Texas, The Club offers a luxurious retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life while maintaining a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.

A Club for Every Lifestyle

Whether you’re looking for an active social scene, a relaxing lakeside retreat, or a golfer’s paradise, The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort truly has something for everyone. With four award-winning golf courses, including the renowned Summit Rock Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, golfers can enjoy challenging play paired with breathtaking views. But The Club is more than just golf—it’s a year-round destination where members can enjoy a full slate of social events, recreational activities, and top-tier dining.

Lake Life Meets Luxury

Life on Lake LBJ is about adventure, relaxation, and making memories with friends and family. Our private marina access, water sports, and lakefront dining make it easy to soak in the natural beauty while enjoying world-class service. The Club’s Floating Pool—a one-of-a-kind feature on the lake—creates a resort-style oasis right on the water, perfect for unwinding after a long week. Horseshoe Bay Club members also enjoy exquisite wine tastings and inspiring art activities, blending culture and camaraderie.

Family-Friendly Amenities

For families, The Club is a playground of endless fun. With a kids’ club, a new outdoor playground, arcade, interactive bird experience, tennis and pickleball courts, and a family-friendly pool complex, there’s no shortage of activities for every generation. From movie nights under the stars to holiday festivals and live entertainment, The Club fosters an engaging community where families can create lasting traditions.

An Escape That Feels Like Home

While the vibrant city of San Antonio offers excitement and culture, sometimes you need a retreat—somewhere to relax, recharge, and reconnect with loved ones. Whether it’s a weekend getaway or your second home, membership at The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort provides a sense of belonging in a serene, breathtaking setting.

With ongoing multi-million-dollar enhancements, including a new Wellness Center, Summit Member Clubhouse, and expanded dining experiences, there has never been a better time to become a member.

Join the Club—Your Sanctuary Awaits

If you’re ready to trade city stress for Hill Country serenity, now is the perfect time to explore membership at The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort. With initiation fees set to increase soon, there’s no better time to join.

Come experience the magic for yourself. Schedule a personal tour and discover why The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort is the ultimate retreat for San Antonio Women and their families.

