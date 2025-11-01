At Home With Shades of Gray

Shades of Gray Design Studio

Our clients live within the Oak Hills Country Club. Their backyard is on the 17th hole of the golf course community that was established in 1922. The home is surrounded by beautiful and lush mature trees where whole families of deer routinely dart across the driveway. It doesn’t even feel like you’re in San Antonio!

Like many homeowners, our clients wanted to update and elevate their home in a way that would feel deeply personal and reflective of their everyday lives. Taking inspiration from the home’s natural surroundings, we decided to blend their indoor space with the outdoors in an elegant and fresh way. Blue, green, cream, and white was the color palette of choice with accents of black to provide a striking contrast.

The living room’s backdrop was their stunning backyard, so we kept that view center stage, creating a neutral, calming space with pops of color in the chairs, throw pillows, and rug. The fireplace was given a whole new face by cladding it with textured porcelain that had subtle marble veining.

What was once their formal dining room has been transformed into a flex room – this is where puzzles are put together while sipping on their morning coffee or lazy conversations after dinner. We carried the neutrals into this space where textured wallpaper covers the walls and the ceiling painted white to make the room feel more spacious. We replaced the unused double doors with a large picture window to let in more natural light.

From a Texas style poker room to our client’s home office, we didn’t want to play it safe in this space. We created a color-drenched, moody vibe inspired by their most favorite destination in the world – the Amalfi Coast, Italy. We are obsessed with Austin’s Kyle Bunting hide wall coverings, so we were certain that would be our custom mural! Sourcing from Texas businesses is so important to us, so this was a no-brainer. Green was the color and seeing all the trees outside the windows made it feel like a treehouse. There were many custom elements in this room like the cabinetry, pillows, and (of course) Italian cowhide mural of the Amalfi Coast.

After we completed this project, our clients said they now feel like they wake up in a resort every day! This is why we love what we do. Transforming homes and improving our client’s quality of life is our absolute passion!

Shades of Gray Design Studio

Melissa Fields

CEO + Principal Designer

shadesofgraydesign.com

Photography by: Kris Shopov