By Julia Kennon, known as Juju, Expert Lash Artist and owner of Jeweled Lash & Wax | Photos by Catherine E. Creative

As a lash artist, the key to stunning lash application lies in understanding each client’s unique features. When customizing your lashes, I always consider eye shape, spacing, and your desired look. These are essential in achieving a beautiful effect that enhances your natural beauty. By customizing the lash style using these tips, we can create a truly personalized look that highlights your eyes and face features.

The perfect lash look can enhance your raw beauty, especially when styles are tailored to your eye shape. Here’s a reﬁned guide:

Round Eyes: To create an elongated appearance, select longer lashes on the outer corner and opt for a more natural curl. This style enhances the natural curvature and provides balance. Most people will refer to this look as a cat eye, but you can modify it so it’s not too heavy on the outer corners and taper it a little shorter at the very end.

Almond Eyes: Almost any lash style works, but winged or cat-eye lashes enhance your natural shape. Opt for long, ﬂuttery lashes with a gradual increase in length towards the outer corners. If you want a more open eye, select longer lashes towards the middle to give that beautiful illusion of a doll’s eye.

Hooded Eyes: Wispy, feathered lashes that add volume without too much length work best. Avoid overly dramatic styles that can overwhelm the eyes. I recommend length in the eye’s middle to create a gorgeous look.

Monolid Eyes: Dramatic, full lashes that add height can beautifully enhance monolids. Consider volume or layered styles to create depth. Pairing these details with longer lashes in the middle and a more dramatic curl will help prevent the lashes from hiding under the lid.

Downturned Eyes: Opt for longer lashes in the center and slightly shorter ones towards the outer corners. This lifts the eye and creates a more open look. To help with droopiness, use multiple curls, D or DD, where the eye shifts down.

Upturned Eyes: Soft, ﬂuttery lashes that are fuller towards the outer edges. This will complement the natural lift of upturned eyes. C curls would pair nicely with this eye shape.

Selecting the right lash style highlights your unique eye shape and elevates your overall beauty.

